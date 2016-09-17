Yes, that’s right – just like Buckbeak, Sushi cannot be approached without being bowed to, after which point he’ll allow visitors to come within touching distance. And his name apparently comes from his odd habit as well, with “Sushi” chosen as his behaviour reminded workers at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre in Entebbe of formal Japanese culture (via Metro).

Still, there’s one way that Sushi is mercifully unlike Buckbeak. If you don’t show Sushi the proper respect he just flies away – whereas a Hippogriff would have a rather more extreme reaction.

Hmm…maybe real-life Harry Potter wouldn’t be as much harmless fun after all…