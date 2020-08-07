Accessibility Links

How to watch Shia LaBeouf’s The Tax Collector on demand

David Ayer's new thriller The Tax Collector stars Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf in The Tax Collector

If you’re looking around for a film to watch tonight, David Ayer’s new crime thriller The Tax Collector is now available on demand.

Starring Shia LaBeouf, Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona and George Lopez, the new film follows a tax collector as the title suggests.

There’s a crime lord who needs to protect his family after his boss’ rival turns up in Los Angeles and turns everything upside down.

Early reviews haven’t been great for the crime drama, but if you’d like to give it a go you can watch it on demand now but only if you’re across the pond, as it looks like The Tax Collector is only available in the USA for now. We’ll update you when it comes to the UK.

When is The Tax Collector’s release date?

The Tax Collector is available to stream on demand on Friday, 7th August. The film is now on iTunes and Amazon. Amazon has the film to buy for $13.99and rent in the US for $5.99 . The Tax Collector looks like it’s just a US release for now.

iTunes has the movie to rent for $6.99 or buy for $14.99.

Will The Tax Collector be on Netflix?

No, it doesn’t look likely it will be for the foreseeable. You can get it on Amazon or iTunes for now.

The Tax Collector trailer

Where to watch The Tax Collector online

The Tax Collector is now available to buy or rent on iTunes, Google Play and other streaming services. It’s also available to buy on Amazon and Verizon.

All about The Tax Collector

Shia LaBeouf in The Tax Collector
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
