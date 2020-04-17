When is Extraction released on Netflix?

A new action thriller is coming to Netflix – one which sees Thor star Chris Hemsworth take on the role of a troubled black market mercenary.

Described as a “soul searching race to survive”, this action-packed movie marks the directorial debut of stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, and promises to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

When does it drop, what’s it about and who else is in it? Here’s what you need to know.

When is Extraction released in the UK?

Extraction lands on Netflix on 24th April 2020.

What is Extraction about?

Based on the comic Cuidad – created by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando Leon Gonzalez and Eric Skillman – Extraction tells the story of black market mercenary Tyler Rake who is sent to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord.

Originally titled Dhaka, the film was renamed Out of the Fire, before being unveiled as Extraction in February this year.

It was directed by Sam Hargrave – who performed as Chris Evans’ stunt double in Captain America: The Winter Soldier – and produced by Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony (Avengers: Endgame).

Who stars in Extraction?

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Snow White and the Huntsman) plays protagonist Tyler Rake, with Rudhraksh Jaiswal appearing as Ovi Mahajan, the kidnapped boy.

Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge) plays Nik Khan, David Harbour (Stranger Things) takes on Gaspar – another mercenary – and Pankaj Tripathi stars as Ovi’s father, Ovi Mahajan Sr.

Is there a trailer?

There is. You can watch it here, below.

Extraction will be released on Netflix on 24th April 2020.