Taika Waititi issues update on Thor: Love and Thunder shooting schedule

It’s been a pretty good week for Taika Waititi, with the New Zealand director’s latest film JoJo Rabbit having been nominated for six Academy awards – including in the prestigious Best Picture category.

And now Waititi has announced some new details about his upcoming Marvel project – Thor: Love and Thunder, his second entry in the MCU following smash hit Thor: Ragnarok in 2017.

Speaking to The Wrap, Waititi, said that production would start later this year.

“In August, I start shooting another ‘Thor’ film,” he said.

Given the success of his last Marvel venture, and the pedigree that now comes with having had his latest film Oscar nominated, expectations will certainly be high for the new film.

The Thor fourthquel, which is currently slated for a 2021 release, will see Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reprise their roles as the title character and Valkyrie respectively.

Meanwhile, Natalie Portman will return to the franchise – having appeared in the first two Thor films but not in Ragnarok – while Christian Bale has been heavily rumoured as a possible star – in what would be his first appearance in a superhero film since his acclaimed turn as Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

Incredibly, Waititi has also found time to shoot another film between JoJo Rabbit and Thor: Love and Thunder, with Next Goal Wins, starring Michael Fassbender having recently finished filming and set for release later in the year.