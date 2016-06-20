There are plenty of reasons not to rush out of the cinema: you've not finished that never-ending bucket of popcorn, you sat right in the middle so now have to wait half an hour for everyone to rummage around in the dark to find their belongings... but mainly for the credits.

Advertisement

Yes, while some may think it's all about waiting for bonus footage or secret teasers, for years the credits themselves have offered far more than a list of cast and crew.