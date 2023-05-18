And there’s still time left to see this clash of titans live, as tickets for the match are still on sale. However, with less than a month to go, you’ll want to grab your ticket at express pace.

This June, England is set to host the ICC World Test Championship Final where cricketing giants India and Australia will battle it out in one final Test match.

If you haven’t heard of the World Test Championship, we don’t blame you, as this is only the second final to ever take place.

The idea originally came from the ICC in 2009 out of a desire to have a top international competition for all of the three main forms of cricket (Test matches, One-Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals). But thanks to a couple of cancellations, their wish wasn’t actually put into action until 2019, with the first tournament lasting until summer 2021.

The tournament features nine international teams who each play six series across two years. One series consist of two to five Test Matches which are each scheduled over five days. After 27 series in the league stage, the two teams with the most points go into a final – we know it’s complicated but hey, that’s cricket!

Last time, New Zealand won the Championship after a final against India at Southampton’s Rose Bowl. This year, it’s up to us to host it once again, with Australia and India heading to the Kia Oval in London.

To find out more about this wicket competition, carry on reading our guide on how to get tickets today.

Love a final? You can also find our guides on how to get Gallagher Premiership Final tickets and the Champions League Final tickets. Plus, grab some of the few remaining British Grand Prix tickets.

When and where is the World Test Championship Final?

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

This year, the final will take place at the historic Kia Oval, which has been the home of Surrey County Cricket Club since 1845. The first international cricket match was held there in 1880 and it even hosted the first-ever FA Cup final in 1872.

More like this

The ground sits in the London borough of Lambeth, a short leg from Oval tube station which is on the Northern Line. You can also get the Victoria Line or Southwestern Rail to Vauxhall station and walk from there.

If that sounds easy enough, here are the full details of this year’s test match:

7th – 11th June 2023 – Kia Oval, London

How long does Test Cricket last?

Test matches are usually scheduled to last up to five days and are made up of four innings (two per team).

Each day will last around seven and a half hours with lunch and a tea break – yes, a tea break – scheduled in.

How to get tickets to the World Test Championship Final

General admission tickets to the Final are still available, with seats costing anywhere between £10 and £70. You can still grab a spot at every day except the last (Sunday 11th June) by heading on over to the World Test Championship website.

But, if you tend to go all googly eyed over cricket, you can also make the day extra special with a hospitality ticket from Keith Prowse.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much do hospitality tickets cost and what’s included?

We probably don’t have to tell you that hospitality tickets are expensive, with prices for this event starting at £299 per person.

However, you’ll be truly bowled over with the amount you can get from a hospitality ticket, with top-notch food, drink, and sometimes visits from celebrities included. Plus, you’re always guaranteed a great view of the action.

Here are some of the things you can expect from a hospitality ticket at the Kia Oval.

The Ashes Suite

The Ashes Suite offers up a traditional hospitality experience. The dining menu includes a breakfast selection, a three-course lunch and afternoon tea, plus a sparkling wine reception and complimentary drinks throughout. You'll also get premium seating behind the bowler's arm and get to interact with cricketing celebrities.

Buy the Ashes Suite from £399 at Keith Prowse

Corinthian Roof Terrace

With panoramic views of the London skyline, the roof terrace is a much more relaxed experience that offers breakfast, a lunch buffet and pass around food throughout the day. It also puts you in the thick of the lively atmosphere, helped no doubt by the free drinks.

Buy the Corinthian Rood Terrace from £299 at Keith Prowse

JM Finn Stand Executive Boxes

These executive boxes are a truly luxurious experiences as they allow you to watch the Test in the privacy and comfort of your own suite. Your box will have balcony seating directly outside which gives you an excellent view of the pitch. Then, once you're seated you can enjoy breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea all served by your own host.

Buy the JM Finn Stand Executive Box from £699 at Keith Prowse

Bedser Boxes

Like the Executive Box, the Bedser Box gives you private outdoor seating and balconies to watch the match from and allows you to book for groups of 16, 20 or 24 – perfect for parties or stag dos.

Buy the Bedser Box from £699 at Keith Prowse

Duchy Suite

The Duchy Suite is the Oval's new theatre facility which features 6 metre high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. The room allows guests to have access to two private terraces and an elevated view of the pitch. Then there's the food. Across the day you'll be served a full English breakfast, followed by a three-course lunch and afternoon tea, plus you can enjoy beer, Pimm's or Veuve Clicquot Champagne throughout the day.

Buy the Duchy Suite from £999 at Keith Prowse

Pakistan Terrace

The Pakistan Terrace is more communal and gives you pastries and coffee for breakfast, a lunch of locally sourced ingredients, and an afternoon tea hamper to eat where you choose. You'll also have seats closest to the action and have access to a private bar.

Buy the Pakistan Terrace from £399 at Keith Prowse

For the sport fans, we’ve also got the best UK stadium tours and the best golf gift experiences.