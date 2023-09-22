Fans got their first hint of this surprise tour on Wednesday night, when the Take That logo was projected onto several music venues up and down the country, including the O2. It was then officially announced by Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen this morning (Friday, 22nd September) on Zoe Ball's Radio Two Breakfast Show. The trio also announced that joining them on this 29-date tour would be special guest Olly Murs.

On the tour, Take That will be treating fans with their greatest songs from the last 35 years in the music industry. From Relight My Fire and Shine to the later hits from 2017’s Wonderland.

Plus, they’ll be performing tracks from their upcoming ninth studio album, This Life, which is set for release in November. Earlier this year, the band released their first original single in four years, Windows, to a great response.

So, whether you’ve been there from the beginning or are discovering them for the very first time, Take That are back for good. Here’s everything you need to know about how to see them in 2024.

Which members of Take That will be touring in 2024?

Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Gary Barlow from Take That. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Although they were once a famous five, not all the members of Take That will be touring in 2024. Instead, it will be the trio of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, who have been working together as a three since 2015.

The group will also be joined by special guest Olly Murs, who will be supporting them across all 29 shows of the tour.

They may not rule the world but they certainly rule Britain. Take That will be going on a whopping 29-date tour across 15 venues in the UK and Ireland. This includes four dates each at London’s O2, Manchester’s CO-OP Live and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena as well as stops in Glasgow, Leeds and Middlesborough.

Here’s the full list of UK dates and venues:

Where to buy Take That tickets for 2024 UK tour

There are a few options for where to buy Take That tickets, so you’re not just relying on Ticketmaster for once.

Tickets for seven out of 29 dates are indeed on sale at Ticketmaster – Sheffield, Glasgow, Middlesborough, Norwich, Bristol and Dublin – while the rest are on sale at See Tickets.

Or, if you’re midlands based, you can get tickets to all four Birmingham dates at Ticket Factory, which is also offering its own pre-sale.

How to access Take That tour pre-sale

The number one way to access the Take That pre-sale is by pre-ordering their new album This Life. If you pre-order the album before 10am on Tuesday, 26th September, you’ll be given exclusive access to ticket sales the following day.

However, there are a few other methods. For the Dublin shows, Three customers who are signed up to the Three+ rewards app will also get early access on Wednesday 27th September. Plus, through Ticket Factory you can sign up now to receive email alerts which will get you to the front of the queue.

Pre-order This Life at Take That.com

When do Take That UK tour tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for Take That will go on sale at 9:30am on Wednesday, 27th September.

General sale tickets will go live on Friday, 29th September, also at 9:30. And if all you do each night is pray, you’ll get some, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

