It’ll see Europe’s best fighters compete in PFL’s True Sports Season format with a Regular Season staged in Newcastle and Berlin, followed by a single elimination Playoff event in Paris, before the winners then advance to the PFL Europe Championship in Dublin.

The world’s only major Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) League, the Professional Fighters League (PFL), is coming to Europe in 2023.

The stakes are high with PFL as the winner will receive a whopping $1 million paycheck. Not too shabby, right?

If you’re a fan of PFL, you’ll be well aware that it’s quickly becoming one of the most innovative sports leagues - and it’s the fastest growing one, too. PFL leads in technology with its SmartCage, which lets audiences know real-time punch speed, power ratings, heart rate and energy exerted.

It’s the only MMA company with a sports season format, and the PFL fighter roster contains world-class fighters from over 20 countries.

Fans of PFL will have also seen the news that American mixed martial artist and professional boxer Jake Paul has signed to PFL to spearhead a new PPV Super Fight Division. Speaking of the partnership, Paul said: “I plan to enter the PFL SmartCage and once again show the world that anything is possible with hard work and dedication. Outside of the cage, equal fighter-pay and advocating for female fighters has been my passion, and I am aligned with the PFL to evolve the sport.”

With someone as well-known as Jake Paul joining the company, PFL can only evolve to be bigger and better than ever before, and you have the opportunity to see the 2023 inaugural season at its only UK date in Newcastle. Here’s how you can snap up tickets.

Professional Fighters League 2023: when and where is the UK event?

The PFL schedule kicks off with two Regular Season matches: 25th March 2023 in Newcastle and 8th July in Berlin. The playoffs will take place in Paris on 30th September, and the Final will be at 3Arena in Dublin on 8th December. Talk about making a whole year of it! The details for the only UK date are as follows:

There’s also the opportunity to buy tickets for the PFL Final in Dublin on 8th December 2023, and the details for this match are:

How to get Professional Fighters League 2023 tickets

O2 Priority customers can get Professional Fighters League tickets right now, as presale tickets went live at 9am today (Wednesday 18th January). The Live Nation presale takes place tomorrow (Thursday 19th January) at 9am, and general on sale tickets will be released at 9am on Friday 20th January.

Tickets for the PFL Final in Dublin are also on sale right now, with the 3Presale going live at 9am this morning (Wednesday 18th January), and the general on sale is the same time as the Newcastle match tickets - 9am on Friday 20th January.

As there’s only one UK date for the PFL European schedule, we predict tickets will sell out fast. We’d recommend getting onto the Ticketmaster site a few minutes before tickets go on sale, and for more tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, check out our explainer.

