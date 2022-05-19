N-Dubz announces UK reunion tour — here's how to get tickets today

Best known for tracks like Playing with Fire and I Need You, the hip-hop trio also topped the charts as featured artists on Tinchy Stryder's Number 1.

N-Dubz are set to depart on a huge UK tour, with dates across the country. The trio announced the tour on Instagram this week and it will be the first time they've performed together for 11 years.

During their 11-year hiatus, the band produced records as solo artists with some initial success. In 2012, Tulisa's debut release, Young, was a Number One hit and she also appeared as a judge on X-Factor. Two songs from Dappy's debut album Bad Intentions also charted.

Now, after a few years out of the limelight, they're returning to huge venues, with a range of dates on some of the country's best-loved stages.

Read on for our complete guide to the tour and the latest info on how to get tickets.

Buy N-Dubz UK tour tickets now via Ticketmaster

N-Dubz reunion tour 2022: what are the UK dates and venues?

The tour starts up in Newcastle on 7th November and consists of 10 shows all-in-all.

Here's the full list of UK dates and venues:

N-Dubz reunion tour 2022: when do tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets are live now for eligible customers but the main presale starts tomorrow (Friday 20th May) at 10am.

We'd recommend getting on the site ahead of 10am to make sure you get a place in the queue as the tickets have been in high demand during the presale.

Buy N-Dubz UK tour tickets now via Ticketmaster

N-Dubz reunion tour 2022: who is supporting N-Dubz?

There are no confirmed supporting acts right now, but stay tuned for further updates.

Check out the links below for the latest news on availability, prices and support acts.

Buy N-Dubz UK tour tickets now via Ticketmaster

Advertisement

If you're looking forward to the show and want to listen to some of your favourite N-Dubz tracks beforehand, maybe you're looking for some great audio gear recommendations? Take a look at our best wireless earbuds page or our guide to the best soundbar for your home.