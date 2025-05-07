This is an unmissable immersive experience for fans of the hit TV show, with all the glam and drama required to transform UK stadiums into the ultimate battleground.

The Gladiators originally announced that they would be touring across Liverpool, Manchester, London and Birmingham, and have now added four more events in Glasgow this December.

For the chance to see the heroic Gladiators and their impressive feats live and in person, here's how you can get tickets to the new Glasgow dates, as well as the dates that have already went on sale.

We've rounded up the best immersive TV experiences, which includes The Traitors Live Experience.

Jump to:

Gladiators have added four additional shows in Glasgow's OVO Hydro to their tour. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

Buy Gladiators Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster

When do the new Gladiators Live Tour tickets go on sale?

Atlaspheres. BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/David MacCormack

Tickets for events in Liverpool, Manchester, London and Birmingham have already went on sale.

General sale tickets for events in Glasgow will be released at 10am on Friday 9th May.

Buy Gladiators Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Gladiators Live Tour pre-sale tickets

Pre-sales have ended for the Liverpool, Manchester, London and Birmingham shows, but there are still a number of pre-sales to go live for each of the Glasgow shows. Here's a full list:

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 7th May until 9am on Friday 9th May)

Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 8th May until 9am on Friday 9th May)

Venue pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 8th May until 9am on Friday 9th May)

Buy Gladiators Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Are there Gladiators Live Tour hospitality tickets?

If you want to take your Gladiators experience to the next level, you can do just that by purchasing hospitality tickets.

While they do come at a higher price point (starting at £70), they include a range of benefits from live entertainment to free car parking, food and drink, balcony seats, and more.

Plus, if demand is high, VIP tickets can be a great way to get your hands on tickets, as hospitality options tend to be less in demand.

Bear in mind that hospitality packages aren't available for every date.

Buy Gladiators Live Tour hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Are you a sports fan? Take a look at how to get FA Cup Final tickets and Champions League Final tickets.

How to get Gladiators Live Tour tickets today

Head to the Ticketmaster website at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of securing the seats of your choice.

You can also check out other ticketing sites like Live Nation and AXS, where there may be lower demand for tickets.

Buy Gladiators Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

For more tours in 2025, here's a list of podcasts going on tours in 2025, as well as the best musicals on tour in the UK. Plus, how to get Champions League Final tickets.