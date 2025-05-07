How to get tickets for additional Gladiators Live UK tour dates as O2 pre-sale goes live
Contender, ready! Gladiator, ready! to see the Gladiators Live Tour later this year.
If you've ever watched BBC Gladiators and longed for the chance to step through the TV to see the action in the flesh, now you can do just that.
Later this year, the cast of Gladiators are going on their first ever live tour. The new stars, as well as some familiar faces from seasons one and two, will be travelling across the UK to showcase their might against fan-favourite events from the show.
This is an unmissable immersive experience for fans of the hit TV show, with all the glam and drama required to transform UK stadiums into the ultimate battleground.
The Gladiators originally announced that they would be touring across Liverpool, Manchester, London and Birmingham, and have now added four more events in Glasgow this December.
For the chance to see the heroic Gladiators and their impressive feats live and in person, here's how you can get tickets to the new Glasgow dates, as well as the dates that have already went on sale.
Jump to:
- Gladiators Live Tour: dates and venues
- When do Gladiators Live Tour tickets go on sale
- Gladiators tour pre-sale
- Gladiators Live Tour hospitality tickets
- How to get Gladiators Live Tour tickets
What are the Gladiators Live Tour UK dates and venues?
Gladiators have added four additional shows in Glasgow's OVO Hydro to their tour. Here's a full list of dates and venues:
- 1st Nov 2025 at 10:30am — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- 1st Nov 2025 at 4:30pm — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- 2nd Nov 2025 at 10:30am — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- 2nd Nov 2025 at 4:30pm — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- 22nd Nov 2025 at 10:30am — Manchester, AO Arena
- 22nd Nov 2025 at 4:30pm — Manchester, AO Arena
- 23rd Nov 2025 at 10:30am — Manchester, AO Arena
- 23rd Nov 2025 at 4:30pm — Manchester, AO Arena
- 29th Nov 2025 at 10:30am — London, OVO Arena, Wembley
- 29th Nov 2025 at 4:30pm — London, OVO Arena, Wembley
- 30th Nov 2025 at 10:30am — London, OVO Arena, Wembley
- 30th Nov 2025 at 4:30pm — London, OVO Arena, Wembley
- 13th Dec 2025 at 10:30am — Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
- 13th Dec 2025 at 4:30pm — Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
- 14th Dec 2025 at 10:30am — Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
- 14th Dec 2025 at 4:30pm — Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
- 20th Dec 2025 at 12pm — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 20th Dec 2025 at 6pm — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 21st Dec 2025 at 12pm — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 21st Dec 2025 at 6pm — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Buy Gladiators Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster
When do the new Gladiators Live Tour tickets go on sale?
Tickets for events in Liverpool, Manchester, London and Birmingham have already went on sale.
General sale tickets for events in Glasgow will be released at 10am on Friday 9th May.
Gladiators Live Tour pre-sale tickets
Pre-sales have ended for the Liverpool, Manchester, London and Birmingham shows, but there are still a number of pre-sales to go live for each of the Glasgow shows. Here's a full list:
- Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 7th May until 9am on Friday 9th May)
- Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 8th May until 9am on Friday 9th May)
- Venue pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 8th May until 9am on Friday 9th May)
Are there Gladiators Live Tour hospitality tickets?
If you want to take your Gladiators experience to the next level, you can do just that by purchasing hospitality tickets.
While they do come at a higher price point (starting at £70), they include a range of benefits from live entertainment to free car parking, food and drink, balcony seats, and more.
Plus, if demand is high, VIP tickets can be a great way to get your hands on tickets, as hospitality options tend to be less in demand.
Bear in mind that hospitality packages aren't available for every date.
How to get Gladiators Live Tour tickets today
Head to the Ticketmaster website at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of securing the seats of your choice.
You can also check out other ticketing sites like Live Nation and AXS, where there may be lower demand for tickets.
