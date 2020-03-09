We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. You should have received an email from WeTicketIt about the cancellation, and they will get back in touch with you via email later in the year once we have a new date confirmed with the opportunity to rebook your tickets, so you don’t miss out.

Once again, we are sorry for any disappointment caused, and thank you for understanding.

Jan Vokes (Toni Collette), a cleaner and bartender, recruits her initially reluctant husband Brian (Owen Teale) and local accountant Howard Davies (Damian Lewis) to help her bring together a syndicate of local people to breed a foal - which they name Dream Alliance. On the racetrack, he proves himself to be more than a match for the multi-million pound racehorses he comes up against – a true working-class champion, taking on the establishment at their own game. Dream begins to alter the lives of everyone in the syndicate, not least Jan’s. He is everything to her: friend, confidant and an escape from a life of always putting other people’s needs first.

Preview screening on Monday 23 March 2020 — 6pm arrival for 6.30pm screening.

Dream Horse is in cinemas from 17 April 2020. Cert PG, 102mins.

