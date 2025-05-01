32 teams from six continents and seven international confederations will go head to head in the USA for the chance of taking home $1 billion (£775 million) in prize money.

Clubs have been chosen based on how well they've performed in their respective competitions, with Europe's pool now coming from the Champion's League.

The Club World Cup previously took place every December, but was recently transformed into a summer contest that would take place every four years.

For more details on when is the Club World Cup and how to watch the Club World Cup, head to our sport section. Otherwise, here's how to get tickets.

Buy FIFA Club World Cup tickets at Ticketmaster

You can also check out how to get FA Cup Final tickets, plus Champions League final tickets.

When and where is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Francois Nel/Getty Images

The Club World Cup is being hosted by the USA from Saturday 14th June until Sunday 13th July 2025.

The first two weeks (until 28th June) will be dedicated to the group stages, followed by a round of 16, quarter and semi-finals and the Grand Final on 13th July.

The tournament will take place at 12 venues across 11 cities. Here's a closer look:

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey

Lumen Field, Seattle

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando

Audi Field, Washington, DC

GEODIS Park, Nashville

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Camping World Stadium, Orlando

How to get to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

As the FIFA Club World Cup takes place across cities in the US, you'll of course need to fly. For the best deals, we'd suggest looking at Expedia which can provide packages for flights and hotels, or you can take a look at TUI.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Which clubs will play FIFA Club World Cup?

The FIFA Club World Cup includes 32 teams – with representatives from all seven international football confederations.

Europe has 12 clubs in the tournament and the spaces have been allocated based on their performances in the Champions League over the last four seasons from 2020/21 to now.

That means from the UK the spots go to Chelsea and Manchester City.

How to get tickets to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Tickets for the FIFA Club World Cup can be found on Ticketmaster.

There seems to be plenty of availability at the moment, but in case you've missed out on a game you're eager to see, we'd suggest looking at Ticombo or SportsEvents365. Both are re-sale sites, but we consider them more trustworthy with at least a 4.6-rating on TrustPilot.

Ad

Don't forget to take a look at Europa League Final tickets and Europa Conference League Final tickets. Plus, how to get tickets to the Championship Play-off Final.