Club World Cup 2025 on TV: Schedule, 5 and DAZN coverage details
Your complete guide to the Club World Cup 2025 on TV.
The Club World Cup 2025 will be shown live on 5 this summer after a sub-licensing agreement deal was reached with primary broadcaster DAZN, according to a report from The Guardian.
Football fans can soak up 63 club football games over the course of a month this summer as FIFA aims to revitalise its flagship club tournament with an expanded format.
Manchester City and Chelsea are the British representatives this time around as teams head to the USA for the inaugural run of the rejigged competition.
European heavyweights Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich are among the 32 teams involved, while Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will also compete.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Club World Cup 2025 TV coverage, including schedule, TV channels and live stream.
Club World Cup 2025 on TV and live stream
Every Club World Cup match will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN, while many of the games will also be broadcast for free on 5.
DAZN has committed to showing every game free via its app during the tournament.
5 will show 23 games throughout the competition, including 16 group-stage matches, four last 16 games, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.
We will update the TV schedule below with all the details of 5 games once confirmed.
Club World Cup 2025 TV schedule
All UK time. All live on DAZN. 5 matches TBC.
Group stage
Saturday 14th June
- Group A: Al Ahly v Inter Miami (1am Sunday, Miami)
Sunday 15th June
- Group C: Bayern Munich v Auckland City (5pm, Cincinnati)
- Group B: PSG v Atlético Madrid (8pm, Los Angeles)
- Group A: Palmeiras v Porto (11pm, New York)
- Group B: Botafogo v Seattle Sounders (3am Monday, Seattle)
Monday 16th June
- Group D: Chelsea v Club León (8pm, Atlanta)
- Group C: Boca Juniors v Benfica (11pm, Miami)
- Group D: Flamengo v Espérance de Tunis (2am Tuesday, Philadelphia)
Tuesday 17th June
- Group F: Fluminense v Dortmund (5pm, New York)
- Group E: River Plate v Urawa Red Diamonds (8pm, Seattle)
- Group F: Ulsan HD v Mamelodi Sundowns (11pm, Orlando)
- Group E: Monterrey v Inter Milan (2am Wednesday, Los Angeles)
Wednesday 18th June
- Group G: Manchester City v Wydad AC (5pm, Philadelphia)
- Group H: Real Madrid v Al Hilal (8pm, Miami)
- Group H: Pachuca v Salzburg (11pm, Cincinnati)
- Group G: Al Ain v Juventus (2am Thursday, Washington, D.C.)
Thursday 19th June
- Group A: Palmeiras v Al Ahly (5pm, New York)
- Group A: Inter Miami v Porto (8pm, Atlanta)
- Group B: Seattle Sounders v Atlético Madrid (11pm, Seattle)
- Group B: PSG v Botafogo (2am Friday, Los Angeles)
Friday 20th June
- Group C: Benfica v Auckland City (5pm, Orlando)
- Group D: Flamengo v Chelsea (7pm, Philadelphia)
- Group D: Club León v Espérance de Tunis (10pm, Nashville)
- Group C: Bayern Munich v Boca Juniors (2am Saturday, Miami)
Saturday 21st June
- Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns v Dortmund (5pm, Cincinnati)
- Group E: Inter Milan v Urawa Red Diamonds (8pm, Seattle)
- Group F: Fluminense v Ulsan HD (11pm, New York)
- Group E: River Plate v Monterrey (2am Sunday, Los Angeles)
Sunday 22nd June
- Group G: Juventus v Wydad AC (5pm, Philadelphia)
- Group H: Real Madrid v Pachuca (8pm, Charlotte)
- Group H: Salzburg v Al Hilal (11pm, Washington, D.C.)
- Group G: Manchester City v Al Ain (2am Monday, Atlanta)
Monday 23rd June
- Group B: Seattle Sounders v PSG (8pm, Seattle)
- Group B: Atlético Madrid v Botafogo (8pm, Los Angeles)
- Group A: Inter Miami v Palmeiras (2am Tuesday, Miami)
- Group A: Porto v Al Ahly (2am Tuesday, New York)
Tuesday 24th June
- Group C: Auckland City v Boca Juniors (8pm, Nashville)
- Group C: Benfica v Bayern Munich (9pm, Charlotte)
- Group D: Club León v Flamengo (2am Wednesday, Orlando)
- Group D: Espérance de Tunis v Chelsea (2am Wednesday, Philadelphia)
Wednesday 25th June
- Group F: Dortmund v Ulsan HD (9pm, Cincinnati)
- Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns v Fluminense (9pm, Miami)
- Group E: Inter Milan v River Plate (2am Thursday, Seattle)
- Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds v Monterrey (2am Thursday, Los Angeles)
Thursday 26th June
- Group G: Juventus v Manchester City (8pm, Orlando)
- Group G: Wydad AC v Al Ain (8pm, Washington, D.C.)
- Group H: Al Hilal v Pachuca (1am Friday, Nashville)
- Group H: Salzburg v Real Madrid (2am Friday, Philadelphia)
Round of 16
Saturday 28th June
- Match 49: Group A winners v Group B runners-up (5pm, Philadelphia)
- Match 50: Group C winners v Group D runners-up (9pm, Charlotte)
Sunday 29th June
- Match 51: Group B winners v Group A runners-up (5pm, Atlanta)
- Match 52: Group D winners v Group C runners-up (9pm, Miami)
Monday 30th June
- Match 53: Group E winners v Group F runners-up (8pm, Charlotte)
- Match 54: Group G winners v Group H runners-up (2am Tuesday, Orlando)
Tuesday 1st July
- Match 55: Group H winners v Group G runners-up (8pm, Miami)
- Match 56: Group F winners v Group E runners-up (2am Wednesday, Atlanta)
Quarter-finals
Friday 4th July
- QF1: Winner Match 53 v Winner Match 54 (8pm, Orlando)
- QF2: Winner Match 49 v Winner Match 50 (2am Saturday, Philadelphia)
Saturday 5th July
- QF3: Winner Match 51 v Winner Match 52 (5pm, Atlanta)
- QF4: Winner Match 55 v Winner Match 56 (9pm, New York)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 8th July
- SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (8pm, New York)
Wednesday 9th July
- SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (8pm, New York)
Final
Sunday 13th July
- Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (8pm, New York)
