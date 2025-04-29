Manchester City and Chelsea are the British representatives this time around as teams head to the USA for the inaugural run of the rejigged competition.

European heavyweights Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich are among the 32 teams involved, while Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will also compete.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Club World Cup 2025 TV coverage, including schedule, TV channels and live stream.

Club World Cup 2025 on TV and live stream

Every Club World Cup match will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN, while many of the games will also be broadcast for free on 5.

DAZN has committed to showing every game free via its app during the tournament.

5 will show 23 games throughout the competition, including 16 group-stage matches, four last 16 games, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

We will update the TV schedule below with all the details of 5 games once confirmed.

Club World Cup 2025 TV schedule

All UK time. All live on DAZN. 5 matches TBC.

Group stage

Saturday 14th June

Group A: Al Ahly v Inter Miami (1am Sunday, Miami)

Sunday 15th June

Group C: Bayern Munich v Auckland City (5pm, Cincinnati)

Group B: PSG v Atlético Madrid (8pm, Los Angeles)

Group A: Palmeiras v Porto (11pm, New York)

Group B: Botafogo v Seattle Sounders (3am Monday, Seattle)

Monday 16th June

Group D: Chelsea v Club León (8pm, Atlanta)

Group C: Boca Juniors v Benfica (11pm, Miami)

Group D: Flamengo v Espérance de Tunis (2am Tuesday, Philadelphia)

Tuesday 17th June

Group F: Fluminense v Dortmund (5pm, New York)

Group E: River Plate v Urawa Red Diamonds (8pm, Seattle)

Group F: Ulsan HD v Mamelodi Sundowns (11pm, Orlando)

Group E: Monterrey v Inter Milan (2am Wednesday, Los Angeles)

Wednesday 18th June

Group G: Manchester City v Wydad AC (5pm, Philadelphia)

Group H: Real Madrid v Al Hilal (8pm, Miami)

Group H: Pachuca v Salzburg (11pm, Cincinnati)

Group G: Al Ain v Juventus (2am Thursday, Washington, D.C.)

Thursday 19th June

Group A: Palmeiras v Al Ahly (5pm, New York)

Group A: Inter Miami v Porto (8pm, Atlanta)

Group B: Seattle Sounders v Atlético Madrid (11pm, Seattle)

Group B: PSG v Botafogo (2am Friday, Los Angeles)

Friday 20th June

Group C: Benfica v Auckland City (5pm, Orlando)

Group D: Flamengo v Chelsea (7pm, Philadelphia)

Group D: Club León v Espérance de Tunis (10pm, Nashville)

Group C: Bayern Munich v Boca Juniors (2am Saturday, Miami)

Saturday 21st June

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns v Dortmund (5pm, Cincinnati)

Group E: Inter Milan v Urawa Red Diamonds (8pm, Seattle)

Group F: Fluminense v Ulsan HD (11pm, New York)

Group E: River Plate v Monterrey (2am Sunday, Los Angeles)

Sunday 22nd June

Group G: Juventus v Wydad AC (5pm, Philadelphia)

Group H: Real Madrid v Pachuca (8pm, Charlotte)

Group H: Salzburg v Al Hilal (11pm, Washington, D.C.)

Group G: Manchester City v Al Ain (2am Monday, Atlanta)

Monday 23rd June

Group B: Seattle Sounders v PSG (8pm, Seattle)

Group B: Atlético Madrid v Botafogo (8pm, Los Angeles)

Group A: Inter Miami v Palmeiras (2am Tuesday, Miami)

Group A: Porto v Al Ahly (2am Tuesday, New York)

Tuesday 24th June

Group C: Auckland City v Boca Juniors (8pm, Nashville)

Group C: Benfica v Bayern Munich (9pm, Charlotte)

Group D: Club León v Flamengo (2am Wednesday, Orlando)

Group D: Espérance de Tunis v Chelsea (2am Wednesday, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 25th June

Group F: Dortmund v Ulsan HD (9pm, Cincinnati)

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns v Fluminense (9pm, Miami)

Group E: Inter Milan v River Plate (2am Thursday, Seattle)

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds v Monterrey (2am Thursday, Los Angeles)

Thursday 26th June

Group G: Juventus v Manchester City (8pm, Orlando)

Group G: Wydad AC v Al Ain (8pm, Washington, D.C.)

Group H: Al Hilal v Pachuca (1am Friday, Nashville)

Group H: Salzburg v Real Madrid (2am Friday, Philadelphia)

Round of 16

Saturday 28th June

Match 49: Group A winners v Group B runners-up (5pm, Philadelphia)

Match 50: Group C winners v Group D runners-up (9pm, Charlotte)

Sunday 29th June

Match 51: Group B winners v Group A runners-up (5pm, Atlanta)

Match 52: Group D winners v Group C runners-up (9pm, Miami)

Monday 30th June

Match 53: Group E winners v Group F runners-up (8pm, Charlotte)

Match 54: Group G winners v Group H runners-up (2am Tuesday, Orlando)

Tuesday 1st July

Match 55: Group H winners v Group G runners-up (8pm, Miami)

Match 56: Group F winners v Group E runners-up (2am Wednesday, Atlanta)

Quarter-finals

Friday 4th July

QF1: Winner Match 53 v Winner Match 54 (8pm, Orlando)

QF2: Winner Match 49 v Winner Match 50 (2am Saturday, Philadelphia)

Saturday 5th July

QF3: Winner Match 51 v Winner Match 52 (5pm, Atlanta)

QF4: Winner Match 55 v Winner Match 56 (9pm, New York)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 8th July

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (8pm, New York)

Wednesday 9th July

SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (8pm, New York)

Final

Sunday 13th July

Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (8pm, New York)

