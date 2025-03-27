What was previously a seven-team annual competition will now take place every four years and include 32 participants – with representatives from all seven international confederations.

A total prize fund of $1 billion (£775 million) is on offer, with a large chunk of that split between all of the teams taking part and the rest awarded based on performance.

The eye-watering prize money involved should go some way to convincing the teams involved to take it seriously but whether that same enthusiasm will be shared by the fans remains to be seen.

When is the Club World Cup 2025?

The Club World Cup 2025 kicks off on Saturday 14th June 2025.

The tournament will run until Sunday 13th July 2025, with the final taking place on that day.

Where is the Club World Cup 2025?

The inaugural edition of the revamped Club World Cup will be hosted by the USA, with 12 venues across 11 cities.

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey

Lumen Field, Seattle

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando

Audi Field, Washington, D.C

GEODIS Park, Nashville

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Both the tournament opener and the final will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

Where to watch the Club World Cup 2025

Fans will be able to watch the Club World Cup 2025 live on DAZN.

A subscription is required but there are monthly and annual offers available. Sign up to DAZN from £14.99 per month.

DAZN is compatible with a range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and smart TVs. You can download the app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Which teams are playing in the Club World Cup?

Group A

SE Palmeiras (BRA)

FC Porto (POR)

Al Ahly FC (EGY)

Inter Miami CF (USA)

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Botafogo (BRA)

Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

Group C

FC Bayern Munich (GER)

Auckland City FC (NZL)

CA Boca Juniors (ARG)

SL Benfica (POR)

Group D

CR Flamengo (BRA)

Espérance Sportive de Tunis (TUN)

Chelsea FC (ENG)

Club León (MEX)

Group E

CA River Plate (ARG)

Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)

CF Monterrey (MEX)

Internazionale (ITA)

Group F

Fluminense FC (BRA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Ulsan HD (KOR)

Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA)

Group G

Manchester City (ENG)

Wydad AC (MAR)

Al Ain FC (UAE)

Juventus FC (ITA)

Group H

Real Madrid C. F. (ESP)

Al Hilal (KSA)

CF Pachuca (MEX)

FC Salzburg (AUT)

