The three-day festival with bring together rock, punk, hardcore and metal acts together with the lineup including Deftones, KORN, Steel Panther and The Distillers - and more bands are still to be announced.

Kiss is to perform at the Download Festival, in a UK exclusive - after a 45 year career of rock 'n' roll.

The band was due to perform this year in their final Download festival appearance, but due to COVID-19 the festival was pushed back a year.

System Of A Down will also be performing in another UK exclusive.

“We’re disappointed we weren’t able to make it over this year, but we’re looking forward to next," bassist Shavo Odadjian said. "Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Mostly, we all just want to make sure everyone is provided with a safe and secure environment, so we were prepared to wait as long as we needed to.”

Biffy Clyro also join the lineup. The band headlined in 2017.

There are 70 confirmed acts for the festival in 2021 with more to be revealed. Steel Panther, Creeper and Rise Against also join the roster.

Download Festival 2021 lineup

KISS

Biffy Clyro

System Of A Down

A.A. Williams

Airbourne

Alestorm

Anchor Lane

Baroness

Blackout Problems

Black Veil Brides

Bleed From Within

Blues Pills

Bokassa

Bush

Cellar Door Moon Crow

Cemetery Sun

Creeper

Daughtry

Dead Label

Dead Posey

Deftones

Dirty Honey

Dying Fetus

Electric Wizard

Employed To Serve

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Funeral For A Friend

Gojira

Haken

Hatari

Higher Power

Holding Absence

Hot Milk

Killswitch Engage

Kill The Lights

KORN

JJ Wilde

Joyous Wolf

Lacuna Coil

Loathe

Lotus Eater

Marianas Trench

Modern Error

Obituary

Of Mice & Men

Phoxjaw

P.O.D.

Poppy

Powerwolf

Press Club

Rise Against

Sepultura

Skillet

Sleep Token

Spiritbox

Steel Panther

Stone Broken

Temples On Mars

Tempt

Theory

The Darkness

The Distillers

The Faim

The Hara

The Wildhearts

Those Damn Crows

Tiny Moving Parts

Twin Temple

For Download tickets you can book now. There are a variety of options from quiet camping to standard camping.

