Just weeks after both men were involved in separate altercations on stage — Rock was infamously slapped by Will Smith on stage at The Oscars — they are set to unite for a sell-out UK comedy show.

The pair appeared on stage at a Netflix event in LA, with Chappelle joking that at least "someone of repute" had smacked Rock, where he had been "smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair".

There's sure to be more material on these headline-stealing incidents and if you're keen to see the pair on stage together you can find information on how to grab tickets below.

Buy Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle tickets at Ticketmaster | 3rd September, London O2 Arena

When is Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle's London show?

Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The gig is scheduled for 3rd September 2022 and will take place at the O2 Arena in London. It is a one-off comedy show so this is the only date on offer.

How to buy tickets to Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle's London show?

The O2 Priority presale is live now, having gone on sale this morning (Wednesday 8th June). If you can't take advantage of this presale, there are further presales tomorrow before the general on-sale on Friday 10th June at 10am.

