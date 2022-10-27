And now, you can see them live and in the flesh, in the UK.

Blackpink are coming to Hyde Park. The iconic South Korean girl band is seen by many as the biggest girl group in the world, having seen huge commercial success and attracted countless fans.

Buy Blackpink at Hyde Park BST tickets at Ticketmaster

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are the four members who make up the world-famous group. Blackpink formed back in 2016 and have released two studio albums to date: The Album and Born Pink.

Their single Ddu-du Ddu-du from 2018 became the first from a K-pop group to amass over one billion views. It remains the most-viewed music video from a Korean group on YouTube and stands as testament to Blackpink's ever-growing popularity.

So if you want to see what all the fuss is about, now's your chance! Blackpink are playing live in Hyde Park next summer and you're just in time to bag tickets.

When is the Blackpink Hyde Park show?

The show will take place on Sunday 2nd July 2023, with Blackpink set to entertain fans in London's iconic Hyde Park.

This is a one-off show and tickets are sure to be in high demand. Read on for our advice on grabbing yours.

Buy Blackpink at Hyde Park BST tickets at Ticketmaster

Blackpink at Hyde Park BST: when do tickets go on sale?

The presale period began on Monday 24th October at 10am and finished at 9am this morning.

The general sale begins this morning at 10am on Ticketmaster.

Buy Blackpink at Hyde Park BST tickets at Ticketmaster

Blackpink at Hyde Park BST: how to get tickets

To stand the best chance of grabbing tickets to Blackpink's Hyde Park show, you'll need to get onto the Ticketmaster site well ahead of that 10am start time. This gives you the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Blackpink at Hyde Park BST tickets at Ticketmaster

It's also worth making sure your payment details are ready and waiting because — once you've got to the front of the queue and secured tickets — they'll only be reserved in your basket for a short while. You don't want to over-run and lose them, so be ready to claim your tickets.

For more from RadioTimes.com, head over to our Going Out section. We've got everything from recommendations on the best West End shows to tips on how to get cheap Alton Tower tickets.

Advertisement

If you're looking forward to the show and want to listen to some of your favourite Blackpink tracks beforehand, maybe you're looking for some great audio gear recommendations? Take a look at our best wireless earbuds page or our guide to the best soundbar for your home.