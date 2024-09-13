Together at Home follows the success of the pair's first five albums. Their first album, Together, became the best-selling album of 2016, and was succeeded by Together Again, Back Together, Together at Christmas and Together in Vegas – all of which reached the top three in the UK albums chart.

This latest collaboration is set for release on 8th November and is billed as "a hymn to the people and places that mean the most to them".

The record includes covers of Paul Simon's Homeward Bound, Heather Small's Proud, Gerry Marsden's Ferry Cross The Mersey, and Take That's Rule the World.

More like this

You can pre-order the album now for £9.99 or, of course, see them live next year! Here's what you need to know.

Pre-order Together at Home at Amazon

Buy Together at Home tickets at Ticketmaster

Ball and Boe are also set to reunite this September in the Les Misérables Arena Spectacular. Check out how to get tickets here and the full Les Mis Arena tour cast.

Where are Alfie Boe and Michael Ball performing?

Ball and Boe will be heading to 12 arenas in spring 2025, here's the full list of dates and venues:

How to get Michael Ball and Alfie Boe tickets

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 13th September via Ticketmaster. Make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Together at Home tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

For more musical magic, check out Mawaan Rizwan on Rocky Horror and how to get extra tickets to David Tennant's Macbeth. Plus, how do TodayTix Rush tickets work?