Alfie Boe and Michael Ball tickets go on sale for 2025 Together At Home tour
These national treasures are bringing their Together At Home tour to a venue near you.
Singing sensations Alfie Boe and Michael Ball are heading on tour next spring, in celebration of their sixth studio album, Together at Home.
The duo will be taking their tour of the same name to 12 major arenas across the UK, including a night at London's O2 Arena.
Together at Home follows the success of the pair's first five albums. Their first album, Together, became the best-selling album of 2016, and was succeeded by Together Again, Back Together, Together at Christmas and Together in Vegas – all of which reached the top three in the UK albums chart.
This latest collaboration is set for release on 8th November and is billed as "a hymn to the people and places that mean the most to them".
The record includes covers of Paul Simon's Homeward Bound, Heather Small's Proud, Gerry Marsden's Ferry Cross The Mersey, and Take That's Rule the World.
You can pre-order the album now for £9.99 or, of course, see them live next year! Here's what you need to know.
Pre-order Together at Home at Amazon
Buy Together at Home tickets at Ticketmaster
Ball and Boe are also set to reunite this September in the Les Misérables Arena Spectacular. Check out how to get tickets here and the full Les Mis Arena tour cast.
Where are Alfie Boe and Michael Ball performing?
Ball and Boe will be heading to 12 arenas in spring 2025, here's the full list of dates and venues:
- 29th Mar 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 30th Mar 2025 – Bournemouth, International Centre
- 1st Apr 2025 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 2nd Apr 2025 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 4th Apr 2025 – Manchester, AO Arena
- 5th Apr 2025 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 7th Apr 2025 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
- 8th Apr 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 10th Apr 2025 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 11th Apr 2025 – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live
- 13th Apr 2025 – London, The O2
- 14th Apr 2025 – Brighton, Centre
How to get Michael Ball and Alfie Boe tickets
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 13th September via Ticketmaster. Make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Together at Home tickets at Ticketmaster
