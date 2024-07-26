Like the theatre production, this show has been produced by Cameron Mackintosh and will feature a massive cast of 110, as well as a 65-person orchestra.

Some members of the cast have already been announced, including theatre legends Alfie Boe and Michael Ball, as well as Doctor Who companion Bonnie Langford.

For the full cast list, plus key details on where and how to see the show, we won't wait one day more.

Les Misérables Arena Spectacular cast: Who is starring on tour?

Les Misérables Arena Spectacular full cast list:

Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean (select dates)

Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean (select dates)

Michael Ball as Javert (select dates)

Bradley Jaden as Javert (select dates)

Bonnie Langford as Madame Thénardier

Gavin Lee as Thénardier

Jac Yarrow as Marius

Channah Hewitt as Fantine

Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette

James D Gish as Enjolras

Jeremy Secomb as Bishop of Digne

Alfie Boe. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for the National Lottery

Who is Jean Valjean? The protagonist of the Victor Hugo's original 1862 novel, Jean Valjean is a man struggling to redeem himself after spending 19 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread.

Where have I seen Alfie Boe before? Alfie Boe is an OBE and singer who's seen four albums make it to the UK top 10 and sold over one million copies across the UK. He is also an iconic face of musical theatre, having played Jean Valjean five times on stage and in concert, and performed in shows such as Baz Luhrmann's 2002 revival of La bohème and Finding Neverland on Broadway. He is also known for his collaboration with Michael Ball on several albums and musical tours.

Michael Ball. Robin Little/Redferns

Who is Javert? A ruthless police inspector who sees things very much in black and white, Javert is determined to see Jean Valjean back in prison.

Where have I seen Michael Ball before? Michael Ball is a fellow OBE, plus a singer, presenter and theatre actor, who made his West End debut in the original West End production of Les Mis – then as Marius. He has since played Jean Valjean and Javert, as well Sweeney Todd and Edna Turnblad in Hairspray.

Fun fact: In 1992, Ball represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest and finished second!

Bonnie Langford as Madame Thénardier

Bonnie Langford. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Who is Madame Thénardier? Madame Thénardier is the scheming, money-grabbing wife of Thénardier, the pub landlord. She's mother to Éponine and a cruel guardian to Cosette.

Where have I seen Bonnie Langford before? Bonnie Langford will be best known to RadioTimes.com readers as Mel Bush in Doctor Who. Langford starred as the companion in the '80s before reprising her role in the 60th anniversary specials and the 15th Doctor's first series. However she's also a prolific stage actor who's starred in Chicago, Cats, Guys and Dolls and more.

What is Les Misérables arena spectacular?

The Les Misérables Arena Spectacular is essentially an expanded version of the hugely successful Les Misérables Staged Concert, in which a full cast of theatre actors perform the entire musical soundtrack from start to finish.

Les Mis is what's known as a sung-through musical, which means all dialogue is given through song and there is no pause in the music – this makes it much especially easy to turn into concert form.

However, The Arena Spectacular will have an extraordinary new design specifically created for arenas. With over 110 actors and an orchestra of 65, this version is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

Where is the Les Misérables Arena Spectacular touring?

Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tour is coming to six UK venues, kicking off in Belfast this September, here's the full list of dates:

Will the Les Mis arena tour come to London?

Les Misérables Arena Spectacular is set to come to London as part of its world tour, however no dates have been announced yet.

But, that's not a problem when you have the actual stage show still running at the West End. Now in its 39th year in London, Les Mis is showing at the Sondheim Theatre every Monday to Saturday, and you can get tickets at London Theatre Direct, TodayTix and Ticketmaster.

How to get Les Misérables Arena Spectacular tour tickets

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe on stage together in Les Misérables. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.

The tickets went on sale back in February so there is limited availability for some of the dates. If you want to see the show, don't wait one day more.

Buy Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tickets at Ticketmaster

For more cast pages, here's the 2:22 Ghost Story London cast, plus the Cabaret London cast. Plus, find out about John Simm in A Christmas Carol at the West End and the best musicals on tour UK.