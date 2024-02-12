All four stars are alumni of the iconic Boubil and Schonberg musical, with Boe reprising the part of Jean Valjean for the fifth time and Ball having played the part of Marius in the first ever West End production, before later going on to play Jean Valjean and Inspector Javert.

The stars will be joined by a cast and orchestra of over 65 people for shows in Belfast, Sheffield, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Manchester and Newcastle as part of Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular world tour.

Spanning over 15 countries, the tour will kick off this September with a limited UK run before carrying on to Luxembourg, Australia, Taiwan, Italy, South Korea and more.

This new tour has been specially designed for stadiums of between 3,000 to 5,000 audience members, which means everything from staging and choreography to the belting out Bring Him Home will be bigger and better than ever before.

More West End stars and returning faces are due to be announced soon, but for now, make sure you grab your spots at Ticketmaster.

When can I see Michael Ball and Alfie Boe perform in Les Misérables UK arena tour?

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will be performing the following locations and dates:

Belfast | 7.30pm – 19th, 20th, 21st, 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th Sep

Glasgow | 7.30pm – 3rd, 4th Oct, 2pm – 5th Oct, 6.30pm – 6th Oct

Sheffield | 7.30pm – 10th, 11th Oct, 2.30pm – 12th Oct 2.30pm, 6pm – 13th Oct

Aberdeen | 7.30pm – 17th 18th Oct, 2pm – 19th Oct

Manchester | 7.30pm – 27th Dec, 2pm – 28th Dec, 1pm – 29th Dec

Newcastle | 7.30pm – 2nd, 3rd Jan, 1pm – 4th Jan, 6.30pm – 5th Jan

When can I see Killian Donnelly and Bradley Jaden perform in Les Misérables UK arena tour?

Killian Donnelly and Bradley Jaden will be performing the following locations and dates:

Belfast | 2.30pm – 21st, 28th Sep, 7.30pm – 24th Sep

Glasgow | 7.30pm – 5th Oct, 1pm – 6th Oct

Sheffield | 7.30pm – 12th Oct, 1pm – 13th Oct

Aberdeen | 7.30pm – 19th Oct, 1pm – 20th Oct

Manchester |7.30pm – 26th, 28th Dec, 2pm – 27th Dec

Newcastle |7.30pm – 4th Jan, 12.30pm – 5th Jan

How to get tickets to Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular

Don’t wait one day more, tickets are on sale now on the Ticketmaster website.

Buy Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tickets at Ticketmaster

