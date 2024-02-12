Les Misérables casts Alfie Boe and Michael Ball for huge UK arena tour – How to get tickets today
If you’ve ever dreamed a dream of seeing Les Misérables live on stage, now is the time. Here’s how you can get tickets to Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular.
Initial casting has been announced for the Les Misérables world tour, with Alfie Boe and Michael Ball set to return in principal roles.
Boe will be splitting the part of Jean Valjean with Killian Donnelly, while Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden share the role of Javert for the UK leg of the tour.
All four stars are alumni of the iconic Boubil and Schonberg musical, with Boe reprising the part of Jean Valjean for the fifth time and Ball having played the part of Marius in the first ever West End production, before later going on to play Jean Valjean and Inspector Javert.
The stars will be joined by a cast and orchestra of over 65 people for shows in Belfast, Sheffield, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Manchester and Newcastle as part of Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular world tour.
Spanning over 15 countries, the tour will kick off this September with a limited UK run before carrying on to Luxembourg, Australia, Taiwan, Italy, South Korea and more.
This new tour has been specially designed for stadiums of between 3,000 to 5,000 audience members, which means everything from staging and choreography to the belting out Bring Him Home will be bigger and better than ever before.
More West End stars and returning faces are due to be announced soon, but for now, make sure you grab your spots at Ticketmaster.
Buy Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tickets at Ticketmaster
When can I see Michael Ball and Alfie Boe perform in Les Misérables UK arena tour?
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will be performing the following locations and dates:
- Belfast | 7.30pm – 19th, 20th, 21st, 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th Sep
- Glasgow | 7.30pm – 3rd, 4th Oct, 2pm – 5th Oct, 6.30pm – 6th Oct
- Sheffield | 7.30pm – 10th, 11th Oct, 2.30pm – 12th Oct 2.30pm, 6pm – 13th Oct
- Aberdeen | 7.30pm – 17th 18th Oct, 2pm – 19th Oct
- Manchester | 7.30pm – 27th Dec, 2pm – 28th Dec, 1pm – 29th Dec
- Newcastle | 7.30pm – 2nd, 3rd Jan, 1pm – 4th Jan, 6.30pm – 5th Jan
When can I see Killian Donnelly and Bradley Jaden perform in Les Misérables UK arena tour?
Killian Donnelly and Bradley Jaden will be performing the following locations and dates:
- Belfast | 2.30pm – 21st, 28th Sep, 7.30pm – 24th Sep
- Glasgow | 7.30pm – 5th Oct, 1pm – 6th Oct
- Sheffield | 7.30pm – 12th Oct, 1pm – 13th Oct
- Aberdeen | 7.30pm – 19th Oct, 1pm – 20th Oct
- Manchester |7.30pm – 26th, 28th Dec, 2pm – 27th Dec
- Newcastle |7.30pm – 4th Jan, 12.30pm – 5th Jan
How to get tickets to Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular
Don’t wait one day more, tickets are on sale now on the Ticketmaster website.
