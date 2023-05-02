The show, AEW: All In London, will be a heading to Wembley this August and will mark the wrestling promotion’s first matches outside of North America. It’s also expected to be the company’s biggest show to date, with up to 90,000 seats available at the London venue.

This summer, Wembley Stadium is set to host its first professional wrestling event in more than 30 years with the arrival of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The line-up for the event is yet to be announced, but so far AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter has been confirmed alongside Pac, Anthony Ogogo and Saraya.

British wrestler Nigel McGuinness will also be competing and in an interview with The Mirror, he said: “Everybody is super excited. Everybody understands the size of the venue, not just in terms of the number of people in there but in terms of the prestige as well. Most of the guys, I don't think, have ever wrestled on that level of a stage. So it's going to be huge for everyone, a monumental, can't miss once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone involved.”

AEW’s CEO Tony Khan added: “The UK is one of the most important markets in professional wrestling, and AEW is coming in hot as the number one wrestling company in the UK on television.

“We wanted our debut in London to be epic in scale, and there’s no better venue than Wembley Stadium to deliver what I know will be one of the greatest events in AEW’s history.”

AEW: All In London is set to be a belter of an event so make sure you grab yourself a ticket. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, prices and where to get tickets now.

What is AEW Wrestling?

All Elite Wrestling is a professional wrestling company based in Jacksonville, Florida. It’s considered the second biggest wrestling promotion in the US, after WWE, despite only starting in 2019.

AEW was created to offer an alternative to mainstream wrestling that focuses on the sport over the star-making quality. AEW focuses on competitors such as Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson but also brings in talent from all over the world for its matches.

When is AEW Wrestling’s Wembley show?

AEW Wrestling is coming to Wembley Stadium this August, in the first professional wrestling match to be held there since WWE SummerSlam in 1992. That match became WWE's highest attended show of all time with 80,000 fans coming through the door, but AEW are determined to beat it and get Wembley’s full 90,000. Here’s the official date and venue:

27th August 2023 – Wembley Stadium, London

Getting to Wembley is very simple as you have three stations available all within a 20-minute walk of the stadium. Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail.

How much does it cost to see AEW Wrestling at Wembley?

The cost of tickets for AEW: All In London has yet to be confirmed but, according to Live Nation, the prices will start at £30 and go up to £500 depending on where you sit.

How to get tickets to see AEW Wrestling at Wembley

Pre-sale tickets for AEW’s London show are live now. They went on sale today at 11am (Tuesday 2nd May) for fans who pre-registered, although more pre-sale tickets will go out on Thursday 4th May for Live Nation members.

General sale tickets will go live at 9am on Friday 5th May. So, why not throw your hat in the ring and read our tips for how to beat the Ticketmaster queue?

