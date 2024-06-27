In the week running up to All In London, AEW: Dynamite and AEW Collision will be making their UK debut at the Cardiff Utilita Arena.

For one night only, UK wrestling fans can see the live versions of the favourite Wednesday and Saturday night programmes.

Following the announcement, AEW CEO Tony Khan said: “We are excited for the historic United Kingdom debuts of AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Collision in Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff on August 21.

“The event will serve as the perfect kick off to what will be an amazing week for AEW fans in the United Kingdom, culminating with All In London at Wembley Stadium on August 25.”

For those unfamiliar, AEW: Dynamite and AEW Collision are essentially the same as WWE's Raw and Smackdown. Dynamite, or Wednesday Night Dynamite, is AEW's flagship programme which began in 2019. Meanwhile Collision followed up in June 2023.

Both shows feature AEW's trademark ferocious, and high-quality wrestling, so you don't want to miss out on their newest live performance.

When is AEW: Dynamite and Collision?

The double delight of AEW: Dynamite & Collision will take place on Wednesday 21st August at 6:30pm. That means you've got just eight weeks to prepare.

Where is AEW: Dynamite and Collision?

Before heading back to Wembley Stadium, AEW will be leaving London for the first time and heading up the M4 to Cardiff Utilita Arena.

The venue sits just a short walk from Cardiff Central station, which you can get to from Birmingham, Manchester, London and more.

How to get tickets to AEW: Dynamite and Collision

Pre-sale tickets are live now, having gone up on Wednesday 26th June for AEW and O2 Priority members. A second pre-sale has gone live today (Thursday 27th June) for Live Nation members.

General sale begins at 10am on Friday 28th June, if you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

If you want to go see AEW London on 25th August, there are still tickets available too!

Buy AEW Dynamite & Collision tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy AEW London tickets at Ticketmaster

