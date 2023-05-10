Speaking about his upcoming shows on Twitter, the Queens-born rapper said: “You’ve waited long enough! The Final Lap Tour celebrating Get Rich or Die Tryin’ — 20 years later with special guest and long-time friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates.”

We’ve waited long enough for a 50 Cent tour, and the man himself certainly thinks so, too.

50 Cent’s debut studio album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ was released back in 2003 on February 6th. Now, over 20 years later, the artist is going on tour to celebrate the career-defining album which produced hits like In da Club and PIMP.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ debuted and peaked at number one on the United States Billboard 200, selling a staggering over 872,000 copies in its first week. It was America’s best-selling album of 2003, being nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards and winning the Favourite Rap/Hip Hop Album award at the American Music Awards.

The singles In da Club and 21 Questions reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and the album was awarded the number one spot on the Billboard Year-End charts.

Get Rich or Die Tryin's impact continued well after its release date, too. In 2020, the album was certified Platinum nine times over by the RIAA and it also featured on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

50 Cent’s The Final Lap tour will include performances of fan favourite track, from Get Rich or Die Tryin’, and other albums such as The Massacre which produced tunes like Candy Shop and Disco Inferno, and the album Curtis where 50 Cent collaborated with artists like Mary J Blige, Eminem, Akon, and Justin Timberlake. And you can also expect tracks which apparently haven’t been performed live in decades – the RadioTimes.com team are personally hoping for Ayo Technology.

With a Grammy Award, Primetime Emmy Award, 13 Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, four BET Awards and three American Music Awards under his belt, 50 Cent truly is a force to be reckoned with, and we have huge expectations from the rapper’s 20th anniversary tour. Let’s find out how you can bag tickets.

Is 50 Cent going on tour again?

Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns via Getty

Earlier this year, 50 Cent was confirmed as a special guest at Wireless Festival 2023 – the music festival which is taking place in Finsbury Park between Friday 7th July and Sunday 9th July. He joins confirmed headliners Travis Scott, Playboi Cari and D-Block Europe, as well as artists like Headie One and Popcaan.

Now, 50 Cent has announced he’ll also be playing in the UK as part of his The Final Lap tour, which sees the artist visiting cities in America and other parts of Europe, too.

Where is 50 Cent playing in the UK for 2023?

The UK and Ireland leg of 50 Cent’s The Final Lap tour will begin in Dublin on November 6th and end on November 12th at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

The full list of 50 Cent UK and Ireland 2023 dates and venues: 6 Nov 2023 — Dublin, 3Arena

9 Nov 2023 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro

10 Nov 2023 — Manchester, AO Arena

11 Nov 2023 — London, The O2

12 Nov 2023 — Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

How to buy 50 Cent tickets for this 2023 UK tour

If the RadioTimes.com team were your best friend, we’d buy you 50 Cent tickets. But, alas, we’re not, so it’s down to you to beat the Ticketmaster queue and secure tickets.

The O2 Priority pre-sale is taking place right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 10th May).

The Ticket Factory pre-sale begins tomorrow (Thursday 11th May) at 10am, and you can buy tickets for the Birmingham date via this ticketing site, too. General on-sale for the Birmingham date will be released at 10am on Friday 12th May at The Ticket Factory.

General on-sale tickets for every other date and venue will also be released at 10am on Friday 12th May at Ticketmaster.

