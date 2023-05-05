The musical juggernauts are heading out for seven dates next February to celebrate their latest album, A Kiss For the Whole World – which was the first of their albums to make UK number one.

With hits like (pls) Set Me On Fire, Bloodshot and Anaesthetist, the rock band will be bringing their signature post-hardcore style to arenas in Leeds, Manchester, London and more. Plus, they’ll be supported by American rock group Fever 333 and singer Noahfinnce.

Enter Shikari are also using this tour to give back to the music industry. From every ticket sold, £1 will go to the Music Venue Trust, which supports grassroots music venues across the UK.

When talking about their charitable plans, frontman Rou Reynolds said: “Grassroots music venues in the UK are under existential threat. Every time we lose another one we lose a vital part of our culture.

“Enter Shikari stands with Music Venue Trust in their efforts to bring more solidity and community to our brilliant UK live music scene.”

Enter Shikari’s humble beginnings make it understandable why they’d be so keen to help the industry that made them. Originally from St Albans, the foursome (made up of Rou Reynolds, Rory Clewlow, Rob Rolfe and Chris Batten) first shot to fame in 2004, when their single Anything Can Happen In the Next Half Hour made it to number 27 on the UK singles chart.

In the following years, the group crept higher and higher up the UK charts, with the album Mothership making it to number four and Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible hitting number two. They’ve also taken home six Kerrang! Awards from 2007 to 2018, as well as AIM and NME awards.

Now with seven studio albums, the band have just rounded up a sold-out tour in the UK, Europe, Japan and the US, but they’re raring to go again. To find out how to see Enter Shikari live, here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

The Enter Shikari UK tour will begin on 9th February 2024 at Leeds’s First Direct Arena. The band will then head off to six other dates across the UK, including two nights at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse, before finishing on 17th February at London’s Wembley Arena.

Enter Shikari tour 2024: how to get tickets today

Pre-sale for the Enter Shikari tour went live on Wednesday 3rd of May for O2 Priority customers and members of the venues.

For the rest of us, general sale tickets are out now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Friday 5th May). To guarantee yourself a place, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

