Last week, Fender announced his upcoming tour in December 2024, giving fans less than two months notice, a far cry from other artists who usually announce their tours six-plus months in advance.

With that in mind, we've put together the definitive guide to help you get your hands on Sam Fender tickets today.

Jump to:

The Geordie musician will be visiting six arenas across the UK and Ireland on his tour, which is taking place only a couple of months from now. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

When do Sam Fender tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 25th October.

Are there any Sam Fender UK tour pre-sales?

There are also a number of pre-sales going live this week, if you fancy getting your hands on tickets earlier:

Artist pre-sale (10am on Tuesday 22nd October until 9am on Friday 25th October): Dublin, Glasgow

OVO pre-sale (10am on Tuesday 22nd October until 9am on Friday 25th October): Glasgow

Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 23rd October until 9am on Friday 25th October): Glasgow, Manchester

MCD pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 23rd October until 9am on Friday 25th October): Dublin

Three+ pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 23rd October until 9am on Friday 25th October): Dublin

Co-op pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 23rd October until 9am on Friday 25th October): Manchester

Spotify pre-sale (10am on Thursday 24th October until 9am on Friday 25th October): Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (10am on Thursday 24th October until 9am on Friday 25th October): Glasgow

If you want to take your concert experience to the next level, you can do just that by purchasing a hospitality packages. The hospitality tickets available at Seat Unique include a range of different perks, from premium seats to food and drink, private lounge access and more.

Another advantage of buying hospitality tickets is that they're far less likely to sell out than standard tickets. So, if you're worried about tickets selling out too quickly and are willing to pay that little bit extra, hospitality tickets could be the way to go.

Buy Sam Fender hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Be sure to log on bright and early – we're talking at least 10 minutes before your desired tickets go on sale. A good way to make sure you get online in time is to have your Ticketmaster login details to hand.

We've got even more tips in our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

