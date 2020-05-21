With Gillian Anderson taking the lead in A Streetcar Named Desire tonight, there's still plenty to look forward to.

Here’s all the information you need about how to watch the National Theatre’s live online screening tonight or how to catch up at any time for the next week.

How to watch the National Theatre's live screenings online

The National Theatre are streaming a play each week, starting on Thursday nights at 7pm (BST).

You can tune in via the live streams on the theatre's YouTube channel and the productions are free to watch.

The plays are also available to re-watch or catch up for the following week via the same link.

National Theatre at Home first launched on Thursday 2nd April, with the theatre streaming a recording of One Man Two Guvnors, featuring Gavin & Stacey’s James Corden.

What's next on National Theatre at Home live?

Tonight (Thursday 21tst May) National Theatre at Home is showing Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire.

The cast includes Gillian Anderson as Blanche DuBois, Ben Foster as Stanley Kowalski and Vanessa Kirby as Stella Kowalski.

National Theatre's synopsis reads: "As Blanche’s fragile world crumbles, she turns to her sister Stella for solace - but her downward spiral brings her face to face with the brutal, unforgiving Stanley Kowalski."

National Theatre at Home schedule

The National Theatre at Home free screenings are on every Thursday, but the recording is available to watch for a week. The full schedule is:

Thursday 21st May: A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams

by Tennessee Williams Thursday 28th May: This House by James Graham

by James Graham Thursday 4th June: Coriolanus by William Shakespeare

Are these plays actually being broadcast live?

Not exactly: these are old recordings being streamed as live. No need to be concerned when you hear audience reactions and wonder how many people are crammed inside a theatre during lockdown.

