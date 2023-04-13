The star will take on the lead role of Jenny in the hit play by Danny Robins (Uncanny, The Witch Farm, The Battersea Poltergeist).

Jaime Winstone has delighted fans with the news that she is joining the cast of critically acclaimed play 2:22 - A Ghost Story.

Winstone is joining the sixth cast of the play, which will move into its next home at The Apollo Theatre in May 2023, along with fellow new cast members Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill), Ricky Champ (EastEnders) and actor Clifford Samuel.

A post on the play’s official Instagram account read: "We’re moving next door… and we’re bringing some brand-new dinner party guests with us!

"@sophiabush @rickychamp2 @cliffordsamuel and @jaimewinstone make up the latest starry line-up set to thrill audiences at the Apollo Theatre from 14 May.

"Get your RSVPs in fast. This devilish dinner party is a certified must-see."

The Olivier Award-nominated play revolves around Jenny and her husband Sam, who grow convinced their house is being haunted by a sinister presence and stay up until 2:22am to uncover the truth.



Jaime Winstone as Firework in The Masked Singer.

Cheryl Tweedy, former EastEnders actor Jake Wood, Louise Ford and Scott Karim will star in the current run of the play at the Lyric Theatre until April 23rd.

The Girls Aloud singer has starred in the popular production since January when she took over the lead role previously portrayed by Lily Allen, Laura Whitmore and Giovanni Fletcher.

Cheryl has faced criticism for being cast in the role despite having little acting experience, but recently told Metro.co.uk that she remained unfazed.

"I can’t say that I really take it on that seriously, honestly," she said. "I think at this point in my career, I’ve heard everything I could possibly hear about myself."

