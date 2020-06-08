From 12th June and currently running until the end of July, the announced line-up kicks off with The Isle of Wight Festival Greatest Hits, allowing viewers to relive iconic acts ranging from Rod Stewart and Fatboy Slim, in addition to the late Bowie and Winehouse.

"Many of us are still mourning the loss of this year’s summer music festival circuit as a result of the unpredictable times we find ourselves in, but with this captivating recap of one of the oldest and best-known festivals in Europe, you can revisit some of the best performances that have ever graced the stage at the Isle of Wight Festival - all without leaving your home," the synopsis reads.

Other featured archive performances include Beyoncé's - I Am… World Tour, and Kings of Leon's Live at the O2 concert.

Check out the full line-up of events below...

PREMIERE HEADLINE PERFORMANCES

Beyoncé - I Am… World Tour

4 July, Sky Arts & available on NOW TV via an entertainment pass

Relish in two whole hours of sass and ultra stardom with world wide sensastion Beyonce Knowles. This extraordinary concert takes you on her world tour and gives you a rare glimpse into the dynamic and personal world of this multi-faceted icon.

King Of Leon, Live at the O2

11 July, Sky Arts & available on NOW TV via an entertainment pass

Raise the roof with American Rock Band Kings of Leon. This 24-song set encompasses songs spanning their career, from raucous early single Molly’s Chamber to more recent arena-friendly tracks like On Call and the ubiquitous Sex on Fire.

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS PREMIERES

Every Sunday on Sky Arts through July, starting from 5 July & on NOW TV via an entertainment pass



Great music. No limits.

Austin City Limits is now the longest-running music series in American television history. It showcases popular music legends and innovators from every genre of the industry. Enjoy intimate performances from an all-star line-up of musicians:

Billie Eilish (Sunday 5 July)

Florence & The Machine / Andra Day (Sunday 12 July)

Sam Smith / Anderson East (Sunday 19 July)

The Pretenders (Sunday 26 July)

ON AIR & ON DEMAND

Sky Arts has an extensive on demand library of music performances with over 80 concerts including:



Coldplay: Live in Sao Paulo

Ed Sheeran: Austin City Limits

Alicia Keys: Live at Baloise Session

U2: Experience – Live in Berlin

Queen: Live In Budapest

Rolling Stones: Sweet Summer Sun - Hyde Park Live

Take That: Greatest Hits Live

Shania Twain: Live in Las Vegas

George Ezra: Live at Baloise Session

Kylie: Showgirl – The Greatest Hits Tour

John Legend- Live at Baloise Session

Mumford & Sons: Live From South Africa

Pet Shop Boys: Inner Sanctum - The Super Tour

Oasis: Live at the Barrowlands

Simply Red- Live In Holland

Chic & Nile Rodgers at Jazz A Vienne

Gregory Porter: Live In Berlin

Sky Arts' Front Room Festival will be available on demand on Sky TV and on NOW TV via an entertainment pass.