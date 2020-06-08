Sky Arts launches Front Room Festival to fill weekend festival void this summer
The remote festival will feature archive performances from the likes of David Bowie and Beyoncé.
Sky Arts has announced that it will be launching a virtual music festival, with archive performances from the likes of David Bowie, Amy Winehouse and more.
Front Room Festival will aim to plug "the festival sized hole in our lives" during lockdown, according to an official announcement, with highlights from past festivals that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your sofa.
From 12th June and currently running until the end of July, the announced line-up kicks off with The Isle of Wight Festival Greatest Hits, allowing viewers to relive iconic acts ranging from Rod Stewart and Fatboy Slim, in addition to the late Bowie and Winehouse.
"Many of us are still mourning the loss of this year’s summer music festival circuit as a result of the unpredictable times we find ourselves in, but with this captivating recap of one of the oldest and best-known festivals in Europe, you can revisit some of the best performances that have ever graced the stage at the Isle of Wight Festival - all without leaving your home," the synopsis reads.
Other featured archive performances include Beyoncé's - I Am… World Tour, and Kings of Leon's Live at the O2 concert.
Check out the full line-up of events below...
PREMIERE HEADLINE PERFORMANCES
Beyoncé - I Am… World Tour
4 July, Sky Arts & available on NOW TV via an entertainment pass
Relish in two whole hours of sass and ultra stardom with world wide sensastion Beyonce Knowles. This extraordinary concert takes you on her world tour and gives you a rare glimpse into the dynamic and personal world of this multi-faceted icon.
King Of Leon, Live at the O2
11 July, Sky Arts & available on NOW TV via an entertainment pass
Raise the roof with American Rock Band Kings of Leon. This 24-song set encompasses songs spanning their career, from raucous early single Molly’s Chamber to more recent arena-friendly tracks like On Call and the ubiquitous Sex on Fire.
AUSTIN CITY LIMITS PREMIERES
Every Sunday on Sky Arts through July, starting from 5 July & on NOW TV via an entertainment pass
Great music. No limits.
Austin City Limits is now the longest-running music series in American television history. It showcases popular music legends and innovators from every genre of the industry. Enjoy intimate performances from an all-star line-up of musicians:
Billie Eilish (Sunday 5 July)
Florence & The Machine / Andra Day (Sunday 12 July)
Sam Smith / Anderson East (Sunday 19 July)
The Pretenders (Sunday 26 July)
ON AIR & ON DEMAND
Sky Arts has an extensive on demand library of music performances with over 80 concerts including:
Coldplay: Live in Sao Paulo
Ed Sheeran: Austin City Limits
Alicia Keys: Live at Baloise Session
U2: Experience – Live in Berlin
Queen: Live In Budapest
Rolling Stones: Sweet Summer Sun - Hyde Park Live
Take That: Greatest Hits Live
Shania Twain: Live in Las Vegas
George Ezra: Live at Baloise Session
Kylie: Showgirl – The Greatest Hits Tour
John Legend- Live at Baloise Session
Mumford & Sons: Live From South Africa
Pet Shop Boys: Inner Sanctum - The Super Tour
Oasis: Live at the Barrowlands
Simply Red- Live In Holland
Chic & Nile Rodgers at Jazz A Vienne
Gregory Porter: Live In Berlin
Sky Arts' Front Room Festival will be available on demand on Sky TV and on NOW TV via an entertainment pass.