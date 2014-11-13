Simon Cowell's son Eric "hired" as new One Direction drummer
Cowell shares sweet video of son Eric lighting up when One Direction song plays, joking he could be a member of the band
It seems boy band One Direction have been given a ‘yes’ from Simon Cowell’s baby son Eric, who lights up when he hears their track Story Of My Life play.
Cowell posted the video on Facebook with the caption, ‘One Direction have just hired their new drummer’.
Ok, so nine-month-old Eric doesn’t actually hit the drum. But that’s by the by. His grin when the song kicks in is priceless and he’s got a great little bopping action going on.
The boy band were put together by Cowell on the 2010 series of X Factor after Harry, Zayn, Louis, Niall and Liam failed to get through as solo singers. What with eight-piece band Stereo Kicks now starting out on the same journey, an extra member could be welcome.
Take it away Eric…
http://www.youtube.com/v/lA2_DJbQ-As&hl=en&fs=1