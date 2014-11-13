It seems boy band One Direction have been given a ‘yes’ from Simon Cowell’s baby son Eric, who lights up when he hears their track Story Of My Life play.

Advertisement

Cowell posted the video on Facebook with the caption, ‘One Direction have just hired their new drummer’.

Ok, so nine-month-old Eric doesn’t actually hit the drum. But that’s by the by. His grin when the song kicks in is priceless and he’s got a great little bopping action going on.

The boy band were put together by Cowell on the 2010 series of X Factor after Harry, Zayn, Louis, Niall and Liam failed to get through as solo singers. What with eight-piece band Stereo Kicks now starting out on the same journey, an extra member could be welcome.

Take it away Eric…

More like this
Advertisement

http://www.youtube.com/v/lA2_DJbQ-As&hl=en&fs=1

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement