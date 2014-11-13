Ok, so nine-month-old Eric doesn’t actually hit the drum. But that’s by the by. His grin when the song kicks in is priceless and he’s got a great little bopping action going on.

The boy band were put together by Cowell on the 2010 series of X Factor after Harry, Zayn, Louis, Niall and Liam failed to get through as solo singers. What with eight-piece band Stereo Kicks now starting out on the same journey, an extra member could be welcome.

Take it away Eric…

More like this

Advertisement

http://www.youtube.com/v/lA2_DJbQ-As&hl=en&fs=1