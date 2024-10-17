BGT auditions were set to take place in Blackpool today (Thursday 17th October), with Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and KSI on the judging panel, but they have now been postponed.

Production company Fremantle UK announced the news in a statement, with a spokesperson saying: "Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain’s Got Talent auditions. Our thoughts are with Liam’s friends, family and all who loved him."

Liam Payne. Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Holden was among those to pay tribute to Payne since the news of his passing, writing in a post on Instagram Stories: "Such an awful tragedy. Sending love to his family and all those who loved him."

Dermot O'Leary, who hosted The X Factor, has also paid tribute to Payne, writing in a post on Instagram: "The worst news. I remember him as a 14-year-old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra.

"He just loved to sing. He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble. Sending love and prayers to his family. Dx"

A post on The X Factor's account on X said: "We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him."

Britain's Got Talent will return in 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX.

