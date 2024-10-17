Buenos Aires police said that officers had been at the scene, initially responding to reports "of an aggressive man who may have been under the effects of drugs and alcohol".

They were subsequently told a loud sound had been heard in an interior courtyard, and discovered a body there.

Among those paying tribute to Payne following news of his death was Anne Twist, the mother of Payne's former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

She posted a broken heart emoji to Instagram, alongside the caption: "Just a boy…"

Liam Payne. Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher wrote in a post on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X: "Life is precious kids and you only get to do it ONCE go easy LG x." When asked what he thought about the news of Payne's death, he replied: "Very sad."

A post on the Twitter account for The Backstreet Boys said: "Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now, and it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat.

"Our hearts go out to Liam’s family, friends, and Directioners around the world. Rest in peace brother."

Meanwhile, former host of The X Factor Dermot O'Leary wrote in a post on Instagram: "The worst news. I remember him as a 14-year-old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra.

"He just loved to sing. He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble. Sending love and prayers to his family. Dx"

American singer Charlie Puth wrote in a story on Instagram: "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone."

One Direction guitarist Dan Richards also posted a tribute in a story on Instagram, writing: "This all feels so surreal... Still trying to wrap my head around it all. My thoughts go out to Liam's family at this time."

Lead singer of boyband The Wanted, Max George, meanwhile posted on Twitter: "Devastated. Liam was an unbelievably supportive during one of the most difficult times in my life. I will never forget that.

"My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this horrendous time. Rest in peace Liam."

Payne leaves behind a seven-year-old son, Bear, who he shares with former partner Cheryl.