Cowell, who put together One Direction alongside his fellow X Factor judges in 2010, halted production on Britain’s Got Talent yesterday after news broke of Payne's death.

Filming will resume on Saturday with Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, KSI and Tonioli on the panel while Cowell grieves the singer's death, according to The Sun.

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for any further comment.

Payne was described as a “kind, funny and brave soul” in a tribute from his former One Direction bandmates.

Liam Payne. Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

In a statement signed by Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, they said: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

Read more:

Britain's Got Talent will return in 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.