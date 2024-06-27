Shania Twain albums in order
Take a deep dive into the singer's discography ahead of her appearance at Glastonbury 2024.
With country-pop icon Shania Twain gearing up to grace the Pyramid stage on Sunday at Glastonbury 2024, music fans might be looking to brush up on her decades-spanning discography.
Twain released her debut self-titled album in 1993 but it was her second album, The Woman in Me – in which the singer began to make the crossover from country to pop – that really launched her to fame.
The singer went on to show the world the power of a pop-country crossover once again with her third album, Come on Over (1997), which sold more than 40 million copies worldwide and was recognised by Guinness World Records as the biggest-selling studio album of all time by a solo female artist.
Its singles, including Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You) and From This Moment On, are likely to feature in her Glastonbury setlist, if Twain's recent comments are anything to go by.
"I'm planning on getting up there and having so much fun," Twain said ahead of her appearance. "I'd love to be able to sing with everyone and be a part of the journey of the crowd. So, I'm going to do everything familiar. I want to do the hits. I want to do what they know."
Twain, whose genre-spanning music has gone on to inspire the likes of Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini, has a prolific discography. She has released 6 albums. But when did they each come out and in what order? Read on to find out.
Shania Twain albums in release order
Here's a list of the singer's albums by order of release:
- Shania Twain (1993)
- The Woman in Me (1995)
- Come on Over (1997)
- Up! (2002)
- Now (2017)
- Queen of Me (2023)
