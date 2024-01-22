Bowie did not stop there. In 1972, Ziggy Stardust was born: a bisexual, androgynous rockstar with bright red hair and frequently donning women's clothing, he was ready to continue what he started with The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

In 1983, Bowie was flying high after continued critical acclaim and many star-studded collaborations with the likes of Mick Jagger, Queen, John Lennon, Lou Reed, and Iggy Pop.

These influences can be seen on his best-selling album, Let's Dance, which kicked off a period of film appearances. One of the more notable is Bowie's performance as Jareth, the main antagonist in the 1986 musical fantasy film Labyrinth.

Bowie's successes have been spread out evenly throughout his career, forming the threads of the early pop music scene and what it truly means to be a 'popstar', before he passed away following a battle with liver cancer in 2016, two days after his last release Blackstar.

If you're looking to catch up on David Bowie's impressive body of work in chronological order, here is a list of all his albums by release date.

How to listen to David Bowie's albums in chronological order

David Bowie (1967) David Bowie (1969) The Man Who Sold the World (1970) Hunky Dory (1971) The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (1972) Aladdin Sane (1973) Pin Ups (1973) Diamond Dogs (1974) Young Americans (1975) Station to Station (1976) Low (1977) "Heroes" (1977) Lodger (1979) Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) (1980) Let's Dance (1983) Tonight (1984) Never Let Me Down (1987) Black Tie White Noise (1993) The Buddha of Suburbia (1993) Outside (1995) Earthling (1997) Hours (1999) Heathen (2002) Reality (2003) The Next Day (2013) Blackstar (2016) Toy (2021)



