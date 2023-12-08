The 22-track release includes contributions from Lil Wayne, Drake and Lil Uzi Vert, among others.

"This entire album will be the biggest gift I have ever given humanity thus far," Minaj said in a recent live stream. "I have never in my life been so in love with something that I’m working on."

In support of the recently released album, Minaj will be embarking upon a tour in 2024, which will kick off in May in Manchester. The rapper will then head to Birmingham and London before dates in Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne and Berlin in May and June.

Minaj announced Pink Friday 2 back in June, initially stating that it would land on 20th October. Later that month, she revealed she had pushed the release date back to November, as well as announcing her 2024 tour.

"Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days," Minaj said on Instagram and X.

"Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23."

She continued: "I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date."

The album was then delayed again with a new release date of 8th December, to avoid clashing with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz's joint album Welcome 2 Collegegrove.

If you're looking to take a deep dive into the artist's discography, which includes five studio albums, then look no further. Read on for a list of Minaj's albums in order.

Nicki Minaj albums in order

This list includes Minaj's albums by order of release.

Pink Friday (2010)

Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (2012)

The Re-Up (2012)

The Pinkprint (2014)

Queen (2018)

Beam Me Up Scotty (2021)

NM5 (2022)

Pink Friday 2 (2023)

