Concerts in Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park, Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Dublin’s Croke Park and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light will ensue, before the Boss and his band heads to London for two concerts in July.

With the tour fast approaching and tickets now on sale, now's your chance to revisit Springsteen’s discography, which has spanned nearly 50 years.

Bruce Springsteen albums in order

Bruce Springsteen. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

This list includes Springsteen’s albums by order of release.

Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ (1973) The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle (1973) Born to Run (1975) Darkness on the Edge of Town (1978) The River (1980) Nebraska (1982) Born in the USA (1984) Tunnel of Love (1987) Human Touch (1992) Lucky Town (1992) The Ghost of Tom Joad (1995) The Rising (2002) Devils & Dust (2005) We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions (2006) Magic (2007) Working on a Dream (2009) Wrecking Ball (2012) High Hopes (2014) Western Stars (2019) Letter to You (2020) Only the Strong Survive (2022)

Read more:

