She announced the news on Twitter, writing: “I’ve a bit of news about Johnnie. It seems his heart needs a bit of an upgrade.

“The bad news is he’ll be off The Rock Show & SOT70’s for six weeks . The good news – he’ll be even better when he returns with all that extra oxygen pumping round his body!"

The official BBC Radio 2 Twitter account also tweeted to confirm the news and wish Walker well: “On behalf of the audience and everyone in Wogan House, we wish Johnnie well and look forward to welcoming him back to the airwaves in the very near future.”

Walker has been at Radio 2 for the last 21 years, including his stint presenting the Drivetime show from 1998 to 2006.

In 2003, Walker took nine months off to receive chemotherapy for a form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Standing in for Walker over the next few weeks will be Huey Morgan on The Rock Show and Tom Robinson on Sounds of the 70s.