Jodie Comer & Stephen Graham join Episode 1 of The Radio Times Podcast!

Join host Jane Garvey in the first ever episode of The Radio Times Podcast

We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our brand new podcast, hosted by the award-winning broadcaster and podcasting star, Jane Garvey. Every Wednesday Jane will host The Radio Times podcast to talk TV – and more. From interviews with the biggest names on television to recommendations of the shows you dare not miss, Jane and her guests will mark your card for must-see television in the week ahead. Episode 1 is available to listen to now via all major podcast providers, featuring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham.

Advertisement

Listen now below:

Whether you want to watch Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham in Channel 4’s powerful new drama Help! or Nicole Kidman in Amazon’s hit Nine Perfect Strangers, or simply want to know whether to binge the next series of Sex Education, followed by Succession, the best of television is here.

Episode one – Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer!

In the first episode Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Line of Duty’s Stephen Graham speak to Jane Garvey about their powerful new show Help! on Channel 4, a Jack Thorne drama based in Liverpool. This poignant and disturbing story, set in a fictional care home, focuses on the relationship between a care home worker and a patient during the coronavirus pandemic.

On the podcast, Comer and Graham – two of the biggest names in the world of TV – talk about their love affair with Liverpool, their experience of growing up as Scousers, and why this is the most personal project they have ever taken on. Tune in to hear them talk, among other things, about Help!, Killing Eve, Jimmy McGovern, acting in their native Scouse accents, platonic love – and why Stephen says he is Jodie’s guardian angel.

Advertisement

How do I listen?

Follow via your preferred podcast provider so as to never miss an episode! Join Jane every Wednesday for interviews with TV’s biggest stars, plus a whistle stop tour of the finest treats the entertainment world has to offer.

The Radio Times Podcast – Episode one launched Wednesday 8th September – listen now!