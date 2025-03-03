The former Little Mix star, who has only released a handful of singles thus far, added: "I feel really grateful that I’ve not released that much music on my own yet, so to be nominated for two awards is really special.

"Especially to be nominated for Song of the Year is crazy, and then for Pop Act.

"It’s actually been very wholesome seeing all the fans together to vote and rally together. Very self-affirming to see that I’ve got some fans," she laughed.

JADE will also seen be seen soon on ITV's The Assembly, in which she will be interviewed by autistic, neurodivergent and/or learning disabled people.

The show is based on the format of French show Les Rencontres du Papotin, and the other figures set to be interviewed for this season include Gary Lineker, David Tennant and Danny Dyer.

On appearing on the show, JADE said: "It was amazing. It was honestly the best interview I’ve ever had, it was incredible, so you should definitely watch it!"

Alongside JADE, other winners at this year's BRIT Awards included Charli XCX, who took home five awards, as well as the likes of Ezra Collective, Sam Fender, Stormzy, The Last Dinner Party, Sabrina Carpenter, Fontaines DC and Chappell Roan.

