Manrara's stint as the leading lady will follow on from Coronation Street's Faye Brooks, who is playing the role at the moment alongside fellow Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton as Billy Flynn.

The presenter will be joined by Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, alongside Joshua Lloyd as Amos Hart and Jordan Lee Davies as Mary Sunshine. However, we expect more famous casting is on the way, as the replacements for Mama Morton and Billy Flynn have not been announced.

Following the casting news Manrara said: "This is a dream come true! To have my musical theatre debut be playing the iconic Roxie Hart is so exciting. She is a beautifully complex character, and I cannot wait to bring my Roxie to the stage.

"I truly look forward to working with the incredible cast and the whole team of one of the best musicals of all time. Looking forward to seeing everyone that comes to the show and giving them a real 'razzle dazzle' of a show!"

Here's how you can get your hands on tickets.

Buy Chicago UK tour tickets at ATG Tickets

When and where can I see Janette Manrara in Chicago?

Janette Manrara. BBC

The Chicago UK tour has already kicked off, but Manrara won't be joining until the shows in Southend – from 3rd March onwards.

She will then perform in the likes of Dublin's Bord Gais Energy Theatre, the Birmingham Alexandra and the Wales Millenium Centre, finishing off on 30th August in Salford.

3rd – 8th Mar 2025 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

11th – 15th Mar 2025 – Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

17th – 22nd Mar 2025 – Belfast, Grand Opera House

31st Mar – 5th Apr 2025 – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

7th – 12th Apr 2025 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

14th – 19th Apr 2025 – Birmingham, The Alexandra

21st – 26th Apr 2025 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall

29th Apr – 3rd May 2025 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru

5th – 10th May 2025 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

12th – 17th May 2025 – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

19th – 24th May 2025 – Bristol, Hippodrome

9th – 14th Jun 2025 – London, New Wimbledon Theatre

16th – 21st Jun 2025 – Leicester, The Curve

23rd – 28th Jun 2025 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre

30th Jun – 5th Jul 2025 – Hull, New Theatre

7th – 12th Jul 2025 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre

14th – 19th Jul 2025 – Norwich, Theatre Royal

21st – 26th Jul 2025 – Blackpool, Winter Garden

28th Jul – 2nd Aug 2025 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre

4th – 9th Aug 2025 – Sunderland, Empire

11th – 16th Aug 2025 – Crawley, Hawth Theatre

18th – 23rd Aug 2025 – Glasgow, King's Theatre

25th – 30th Aug 2025 – Salford, Lowry

How to get tickets to see Janette Manrara in Chicago UK tour

Tickets to the Chicago are already on sale at ATG tickets and there's plenty of availability left!

If you can't find your city on ATG, you might need to track down the specific venue site.

