Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara to make musical theatre debut in Chicago UK tour
The It Takes Two host is starring as Roxie Hart herself.
The name on everybody's lips is Janette Manrara, as the Strictly Come Dancing and It Takes Two star is set to make her musical theatre debut in the Chicago UK tour.
The pro dancer will be taking on the role of Roxie Hart in the musical's nationwide run, performing in over 20 venues across the UK and Ireland.
Manrara's stint as the leading lady will follow on from Coronation Street's Faye Brooks, who is playing the role at the moment alongside fellow Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton as Billy Flynn.
The presenter will be joined by Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, alongside Joshua Lloyd as Amos Hart and Jordan Lee Davies as Mary Sunshine. However, we expect more famous casting is on the way, as the replacements for Mama Morton and Billy Flynn have not been announced.
Following the casting news Manrara said: "This is a dream come true! To have my musical theatre debut be playing the iconic Roxie Hart is so exciting. She is a beautifully complex character, and I cannot wait to bring my Roxie to the stage.
"I truly look forward to working with the incredible cast and the whole team of one of the best musicals of all time. Looking forward to seeing everyone that comes to the show and giving them a real 'razzle dazzle' of a show!"
Here's how you can get your hands on tickets.
When and where can I see Janette Manrara in Chicago?
The Chicago UK tour has already kicked off, but Manrara won't be joining until the shows in Southend – from 3rd March onwards.
She will then perform in the likes of Dublin's Bord Gais Energy Theatre, the Birmingham Alexandra and the Wales Millenium Centre, finishing off on 30th August in Salford.
- 3rd – 8th Mar 2025 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 11th – 15th Mar 2025 – Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre
- 17th – 22nd Mar 2025 – Belfast, Grand Opera House
- 31st Mar – 5th Apr 2025 – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
- 7th – 12th Apr 2025 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 14th – 19th Apr 2025 – Birmingham, The Alexandra
- 21st – 26th Apr 2025 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- 29th Apr – 3rd May 2025 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 5th – 10th May 2025 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
- 12th – 17th May 2025 – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 19th – 24th May 2025 – Bristol, Hippodrome
- 9th – 14th Jun 2025 – London, New Wimbledon Theatre
- 16th – 21st Jun 2025 – Leicester, The Curve
- 23rd – 28th Jun 2025 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre
- 30th Jun – 5th Jul 2025 – Hull, New Theatre
- 7th – 12th Jul 2025 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre
- 14th – 19th Jul 2025 – Norwich, Theatre Royal
- 21st – 26th Jul 2025 – Blackpool, Winter Garden
- 28th Jul – 2nd Aug 2025 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre
- 4th – 9th Aug 2025 – Sunderland, Empire
- 11th – 16th Aug 2025 – Crawley, Hawth Theatre
- 18th – 23rd Aug 2025 – Glasgow, King's Theatre
- 25th – 30th Aug 2025 – Salford, Lowry
How to get tickets to see Janette Manrara in Chicago UK tour
Tickets to the Chicago are already on sale at ATG tickets and there's plenty of availability left!
If you can't find your city on ATG, you might need to track down the specific venue site.
