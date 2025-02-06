Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Tunstall explained why the original Clueless movie was so primed and ready to be adapted for theatre.

“It’s such a modern classic of a film. I think of all the movies from that era this one is just the most special because it has this kind of deeper portrait of the characters and a real layer of authenticity – other films of the time didn’t go that deep.”

“Plus, in a lot of those old movies the girls were kind of mean and there was a lot of cattiness, anyone who hasn’t seen Clueless might think it’s the same kind of ‘mean girl’ movie, but it’s not its very sweet.”

Tunstall went on to praise the original Cher, Alicia Silverstone, for helping create the film’s legacy. She said: “On paper Cher is a terrible character.

Alicia Silverstone as Cher in Clueless. Paramount Pictures

“She’s a rich kid who’s telling people what to do, but with Alicia Silverstone you just fall in love with her.

“She’s got these beautiful, sweet intentions and what happens to her so universal. Everybody reaches that point where you thought you knew what you were doing but you realised you got it so wrong.”

When it came to writing the music for the show, Tunstall said it was a "no brainer". Her challenge, then, was how to honour the film’s cultural cachet 30 years on, while also paying tribute to the '90s themselves.

“My dream was to make you feel like you were in a '90s jukebox musical no matter what genre of music you’re into,” she said.

“Whether it be grunge, hip hop, pop, punk, there is a song in this musical that you’ll love because we are just going to every genre and we’re basing a song on the vibe of those iconic '90s songs.”

Clueless. Paramount Pictures

Tunstall teased that song inspiration burst from everything from NSYNC’s It’s Gonna Be Me by to Torn by Natalie Imbruglia, plus the likes of Radiohead, Lightning Seeds and Supergrass.

She also spoke about using older production techniques to make each song, ensuring an “authentically '90s sound”.

But what else did Tunstall draw on for inspiration? Well... “I went to see Back to the Future, and the car is just so amazing it’s ridiculous!” she said.

“So I came back and spoke to the director and said: 'the yellow plaid outfit is our DeLorean ok? We’ve got to do something with that, it’s got to be a moment!'”

When and where can I see Clueless the Musical?

Clueless the Musical is coming to the Trafalgar Theatre from 15th February to 14th June 2025.

Shows run every Monday to Saturday, with a matinee on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Trafalgar Theatre sits just outside Trafalgar Square, a short walk from Charing Cross (Bakerloo and Northern Line) and Embankment (Bakerloo, Northern and Circle and District Line).

How to get Clueless the Musical tickets

Clueless tickets are on sale now at London Theatre Direct and ATG Tickets. Right now, there's plenty of availability but make sure you head over soon.

Buy Clueless tickets at ATG Tickets

Buy Clueless tickets at London Theatre Direct

