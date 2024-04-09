Billie Eilish Hit Me Loud and Soft release date

She continued: "Finneas [Eilish's brother and producer] and I truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can't wait for you to hear it. Love you, love you, love you."

The announcement was accompanied by a first look at the album cover, which features Eilish underwater, barefoot and sinking beneath a wooden door.

The singer also revealed that she won’t be releasing any singles for the album because "I wanna give it to you all at once :PPP".

More like this

According to a press release, Eilish's new album promises to "hit you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically".

It added that the music "journeys through a vast and expansive audio landscape, immersing listeners into a full spectrum of emotions".

Hit Me Hard and Soft marks her third album, following 2021’s Happier Than Ever and her 2019 debut When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which launched her to stardom.

Back in 2023, she told The Cookout she was working on new music.

"There is lots of music coming," she said. "There is a whole album of music coming. We’re in the final stages of making it, so that doesn’t mean it’s about to come out, but it is getting there, and it’s very exciting."

So, when is Hit Me Hard And Soft coming out? Read on for everything you need to know.

Billie Eilish. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The album will be out on 17th May 2024, and will be available in digital, CD, vinyl and cassette formats on release day.

In the meantime, Hit Me Loud and Soft is available to pre-order on her website.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.