"We're going to do our absolute utmost to celebrate her in the most enormous, magical way," Nicola Roberts told the BBC.

"For us, it will feel very much like she's there," added Kimberley Walsh. "She came alive on stage. That was the happiest she ever was."

However, the group denied reports that they have also recorded a new album and filmed a new music video.

"There is no new music and there is no video - although we've shot a commercial," Nadine confirmed, while Cheryl added, "Making new music without Sarah would be odd. But celebrating what we made together? Fabulous."

The group posted a video on social media on Wednesday (22nd November) to announce the news.

"Announcing the Girls Aloud Show arena tour next May/June 2024," they said. "A celebration of Sarah, our music & our incredible fans. We can’t wait to sing & dance with you again.”

When is the Girls Aloud 2024 tour?

The Girls Aloud reunion will begin in Dublin in May 2024, and will conclude in Liverpool in June.

The full dates and locations are as follows:

Saturday 18th May - 3Arena Dublin

Monday 20th May - SSE Arena Belfast

Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th May - Manchester AO Arena

Monday 27th May - Cardiff Utilita Arena

Friday 31st May and Saturday 1st June - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tuesday 4th June - Aberdeen P&J Live

Saturday 8th June - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Wednesday 12th June - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 15th June - Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday 18th June - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd June - London The O2

Saturday 29th June - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Girls Aloud 2024 tickets

A pre-sale will begin on Wednesday 29th November at 9am.

Meanwhile, the general sale will kick off on Friday 1st December at the same time

Tickets will become available via the Girls Aloud official website.

