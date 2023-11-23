Girls Aloud 2024 tour: Dates, locations, ticket sale news
Cheryl, Kimberley, Nicola and Nadine are reuniting for an arena tour in dedication to their late bandmate, Sarah Harding.
It’s been more than a decade since Girls Aloud last graced the stage together, but the pop group have announced a huge reunion tour for 2024.
Cheryl, Kimberley, Nicola and Nadine are set to team up for an arena tour in 2024 in dedication to their late bandmate, Sarah Harding, who died of cancer in 2021.
"We're going to do our absolute utmost to celebrate her in the most enormous, magical way," Nicola Roberts told the BBC.
"For us, it will feel very much like she's there," added Kimberley Walsh. "She came alive on stage. That was the happiest she ever was."
However, the group denied reports that they have also recorded a new album and filmed a new music video.
"There is no new music and there is no video - although we've shot a commercial," Nadine confirmed, while Cheryl added, "Making new music without Sarah would be odd. But celebrating what we made together? Fabulous."
The group posted a video on social media on Wednesday (22nd November) to announce the news.
"Announcing the Girls Aloud Show arena tour next May/June 2024," they said. "A celebration of Sarah, our music & our incredible fans. We can’t wait to sing & dance with you again.”
Read on for everything you need to know.
When is the Girls Aloud 2024 tour?
The Girls Aloud reunion will begin in Dublin in May 2024, and will conclude in Liverpool in June.
We can't wait!
Girls Aloud 2024 dates and locations
The full dates and locations are as follows:
Saturday 18th May - 3Arena Dublin
Monday 20th May - SSE Arena Belfast
Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th May - Manchester AO Arena
Monday 27th May - Cardiff Utilita Arena
Friday 31st May and Saturday 1st June - Newcastle Utilita Arena
Tuesday 4th June - Aberdeen P&J Live
Saturday 8th June - Glasgow OVO Hydro
Wednesday 12th June - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Saturday 15th June - Leeds First Direct Arena
Tuesday 18th June - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd June - London The O2
Saturday 29th June - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Girls Aloud 2024 tickets
A pre-sale will begin on Wednesday 29th November at 9am.
Meanwhile, the general sale will kick off on Friday 1st December at the same time
Tickets will become available via the Girls Aloud official website.
