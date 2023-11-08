The new song would mark the pop stars' first collaboration in 11 years, with the music video expected to feature a tribute to late bandmate Sarah Harding, who died of breast cancer in 2021.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The band rose to fame after winning ITV's Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, and went on to release five chart-topping albums and secure five Brit Award nominations before their break-up in 2013.

The split was announced shortly after their final Ten: The Hits Tour performance.

At the time, Coyle took to Twitter to say she "had no part" in the decision and that she wanted to continue making music together.

Read more:

The Sun reports the bandmates grew closer following Harding's passing, coming together at an event in her honour in 2022.

"The girls really came back together as friends to rally around when Sarah died, and it repaired some of the old rifts and put things into perspective.

"Suddenly the reunion, which had seemed totally impossible for so long, just felt a totally natural thing to do — in Sarah’s honour," a source told the outlet.

It's unclear at this stage when the reported new single and video will drop, and nothing has been officially confirmed by any member of Girls Aloud, so we'll keep our eyes – and ears – peeled.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.