Recent health issues had greatly affected the musician. Bart Herbison, Executive director of the Nashville Songwriters Association, quoted Welch’s wife Wendy as saying that her husband had undergone spinal surgery three month ago; doctors had told him he would not get better, and he did not want her to have to care for an invalid.

Welch was a guitarist and vocalist for Fleetwood Mac from 1971 to 1974 and wrote songs including Sentimental Lady, which appeared on the band's album Bare Trees.

Fleetwood Mac really took off after Welch left but he went on to have a solo career, with hits including Hot Love, Cold World and Ebony Eyes.

Welch leaves behind his wife Wendy. The couple did not have children.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwWZCPfdS70