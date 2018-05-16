World Cup 2018 Group A: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match
Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A matches between Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay
Which teams are in World Cup 2018 Group A?
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Uruguay
TV and radio coverage: All Group A games are being covered live on TV in the UK by either BBC or ITV. All games are being covered live on the radio in the UK on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra.
When is Russia v Saudi Arabia being played? Thursday 14th June
What time is kick off? 4pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
When is Egypt v Uruguay being played? Friday 15th June
What time is kick off? 1pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg
When is Russia v Egypt being played? Tuesday 19th June
What time is kick off? 7pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
When is Uruguay v Saudi Arabia being played? Wednesday 20th June
What time is kick off? 4pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don
When is Saudi Arabia v Eygpt being played? Monday 25th June
What time is kick off? 3pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Volgograd Arena, Volgograd
When is Uruguay v Russia being played? Monday 25th June
What time is kick off? 3pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Samara Arena, Samara
Full World Cup 2018 fixtures by group
- Group A fixtures – Teams: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
