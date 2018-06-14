Russia v Saudi Arabia was the first match of the 2018 World Cup, with the two lowest ranked teams in the tournament playing against each other. Great start right?

Hosts Russia kicked off the tournament after an Opening Ceremony starring Robbie Williams,

What was the score in the Russia v Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018 Group A game?

The result was Russian 5-0 Saudi Arabia

Who scored the goals

Russia: Gazinskiy (12 minutes), Cheryshev (43 minutes, 90 + 1 minute), Dzyuba (71 minutes), Golovin (90 +4 minutes)

What are the group table standings?

The full group standings can be found here

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group A?

Group A is made up of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay Full fixtures for Group A can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do...

