World Cup 2018: What was the score in Group A fixture Russia v Saudi Arabia?
Everything you need to know about the Group A game at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
Published: Thursday, 14 June 2018 at 6:32 pm
Russia v Saudi Arabia was the first match of the 2018 World Cup, with the two lowest ranked teams in the tournament playing against each other. Great start right?
Advertisement
Hosts Russia kicked off the tournament after an Opening Ceremony starring Robbie Williams,
What was the score in the Russia v Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018 Group A game?
The result was Russian 5-0 Saudi Arabia
Who scored the goals
Russia: Gazinskiy (12 minutes), Cheryshev (43 minutes, 90 + 1 minute), Dzyuba (71 minutes), Golovin (90 +4 minutes)
What are the group table standings?
The full group standings can be found here
More like this
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group A?
Group A is made up of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay Full fixtures for Group A can be found here
Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?
- Complete World Cup 2018 guide - including every match fixture, kick-off time, TV channel, venue and more
Sure we do...
Advertisement
- Group A fixtures – Teams: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
- Group B fixtures – Teams: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
- Group C fixtures – Teams: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
- Group D fixtures – Teams: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
- Group E fixtures – Teams: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
- Group F fixtures – Teams: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea
- Group G fixtures – Teams: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
- Group H fixtures – Teams: Poland, Senegal, Columbia, Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement