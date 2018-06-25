Uruguay v Russia World Cup 2018: what time is the Group A fixture live on TV?
Hosts Russia play their final group game against Uruguay in the World Cup
When is the Uruguay v Russia World Cup 2018 Group A game being played?
The game will take place on Monday 25th June.
Advertisement
What time is kick off?
The match begins at 3pm BST.
What stadium is hosting the tie?
Samara Arena, Samara
Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?
Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group A?
Group A is made up of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay
More like this
Full fixtures for Group A can be found here
Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?
- Complete World Cup 2018 guide - including every match fixture, kick-off time, TV channel, venue and more
Sure we do...
- Group A fixtures – Teams: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
- Group B fixtures – Teams: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
- Group C fixtures – Teams: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
- Group D fixtures – Teams: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
- Group E fixtures – Teams: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
- Group F fixtures – Teams: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea
- Group G fixtures – Teams: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
- Group H fixtures – Teams: Poland, Senegal, Columbia, Japan
Advertisement
What are the latest odds?
Check the latest odds for the Uruguay v Russia World Cup 2018 match here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement