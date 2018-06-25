When is the Saudi Arabia v Egypt World Cup 2018 Group A game being played?

The game will take place on Monday 25th June.

Advertisement

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 3pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV4.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group A?

Group A is made up of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay

More like this

Full fixtures for Group A can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do...

Advertisement

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Saudi Arabia v Egypt World Cup 2018 match here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement