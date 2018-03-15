Ex-EastEnders star Michelle Ryan returns to Doctor Who as Lady Christina

The former soap actress will be back this year to continue Christina's story – albeit without David Tennant

Michelle Ryan is returning to Doctor Who as Lady Christina de Souza makes a comeback to the Whoniverse.

Advertisement

In September 2018, the EastEnders and Merlin actress will star in four new Big Finish audio productions.

The mysterious thief appeared in the Doctor Who episode Planet of the Dead in 2009 alongside David Tennant, and these new audio adventures will reveal what happened after she flew off on a double decker bus.

Ryan said: “Being asked to revisit the role of Lady Christina was a very easy decision. Adventure, a sunny climate and mind-boggling scenarios are included in the scripts, everything I remember of my Doctor Who experience.

“Alas no David Tennant, but there’s a host of new characters to help along the way. I love that we get to see a little more of her heart in the stories, that she does care about the greater good whilst also satisfying her curiosity for life.”

Luther actor Warren Brown will co-star alongside Ryan in the audio adventures, as well as Jacqueline King who reprises her role of Donna’s mum Sylvia Noble.

Advertisement

The four new stories will be called: It Takes a Thief by John Dorney, Skin Deep by James Goss, Portrait of a Lady by Tim Dawson and Death on the Mile by Donald McLeary.